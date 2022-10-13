Business News & Notes: October 13th – 19th

Scramble Anniversary

Scramble Falls Church indoor play place is celebrating its first-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, there will be a ribbon cutting with City Council, VIPs, and the Falls Church Chamber Board at 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 20. Scramble invites the community with appreciation for its support of the second location. The main attraction for children will be the play frame which adults may also explore, and the independent bookstore. There will be an array of appetizers, pizza, desserts and beverages until 7:00 pm. RSVPs with family count are encouraged by Wednesday, October 19 to scrambleinfo@goscramble.com.

Sharkey’s Grand Opening in Falls Church

Sharkey’s Kids Cuts opened in Falls Church last week with fanfare. City Council, the Falls Church Chamber Board and Del. Marcus Simon celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday and special deals were offered during the weekend. Arlington Magazine featured the grand opening and interviewed owners Pauline and Garry Devinger on their establishment where video games, dress up and special cars excite the young clients. The 20-year-old franchise has over 100 locations nationally.

Virtual Event on Workforce Development

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, in partnership with Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA) jurisdictions, is presenting a free virtual event Workforce Development Resources for Northern Virginia Companies on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. ET. A panel of Virginia’s top workforce development experts will address a wide range of free resources available to Northern Virginia companies. Quiana Gainey, CEO, SecureTech360, will share how these free resources contributed to her company’s success. Participants will have an opportunity to join the conversation via a live chat. Panelists include William “Ed” Trumbull, Vice President, Workforce Innovations, ICF; Michael Glascock, Regional Program Manager, Virginia Values Veterans V3 Program; Ann Hyslop, Managing Director, Northern Region 7 Council, GoVirginia; Crystal Thrower, Registered Apprenticeship Consultant, Division of Registered Apprenticeship, Virginia Department of Labor. To register, visit https://www.fairfaxcountyeda.org/how-to-make-northern-virginia-workforce-resources-work-for-you/.

Why Websites Need a Terms of Use Agreement

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia (CPB) is facilitating a session for businesses with websites on Thursday, October 20, 1:00 -2:00 pm. Speaker Bonnie Sanchez, Esq. will address the importance of the Terms of Use page, which sets the rules for those who visit your website, your rights to content, and limitations on liability. This seminar promises not to bore the savviest entrepreneurs. There are a limited number of seats available, and the webinar link will be shared upon registration. Note: it is best viewed on a desktop, or screen larger than a smartphone (i.e. iPad, etc.). Visit https://wbcnova.centerdynamics.com/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=10420091 for more information.

Congratulations to FCCPS Business Partners

Falls Church City Public Schools presented the 2022 Partnership Awards at the October 11 School Board meeting. These business partners were selected for their ongoing support of the schools in a variety of ways – including sharing expertise, making donations, hosting fundraisers, and preparing students for careers. The winners are as follows:

Virginia School Boards Association Business Honor Roll: Ascension Chiropractic; The Gaskins Team, The State Theatre Falls Church Honored Partners: Brown’s Hardware, Chipotle, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Welcoming Falls Church

Annual Nonprofit Forum Features Business Leaders

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will hold the Annual Nonprofit Forum at The Falls Church Episcopal on November 15 at 11:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend and learn more about the role these nonprofits play and hear about opportunities to become engaged. An impressive panel of leaders from Excella Consulting, Ecosystems, and Blueprint Financial Services will discuss the importance of community engagement to their employees, and the strategy and tools used to measure the impact for successful engagement between for-profit and nonprofit partners. The chamber is taking reservations for participating nonprofit booths now, and event reservations will open soon.