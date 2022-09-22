Falls Church Area High School Sports Weekly Roundup

Meridian High School

Mustang Football suffered another defeat to a 3-1 langley squad dropping their overall record to 0-4 on the season. This Friday at 7 pm the Mustangs will look to get their first victory as they travel to Front Royal to take on Skyline Hawks Varsity Boys Football.

As the only Class 3 team at a local all-Class 6 tournament this Saturday, the Meridian varsity volleyball team took first place in the silver bracket. You can support the team at their home game this Thursday against Warren County!

Meridian Varsity Field Hockey continues to add to the win column with victories over Hayfield and TJ. On Wednesday, the game against the Hawks started with a goal from senior Hanna Hall in the first quarter and was followed by 3 goals, all scored by junior Cassie Dubois who captured her first hat trick. 3 of the 4 goals were scored on offensive corners, with senior Mia Mayer playing an integral part with 2 assists. The team’s consistent passing game and dominant offensive strategy helped to capture the 4-0 win. The girls continued to dominate the next night against TJ, with sophomore Delaney Flanagan scoring in the first half. The team came out strong after halftime scoring 3 goals quickly, with Cassie Dubois scoring 2 and Hanna Hall getting one as well. The 4-0 win brings the Mustangs’ record to 6 and 1 midway through their season.

The Mustangs Crosscountry had a great start to their season, opening up with team victories at Skyline Quad and fast results at Lake Braddock relays! At the Skyline Quad Meet, the Girl’s team was led by Grace Crum’s first XC individual victory, followed by Molly Moore’s 4th place finish and Alexis Niemi’s 7th place finish. The team score was a close one, as it came down to 2 pts against Sherando and the Mustangs had five runners in the top 10! The team won comfortably with a near 20pts margin over Sherando while the team had seven runners in the top 15! Henry Hladky’s 3rd place finish led the Boy’s team, closely followed by Joseph Ziayee in 5th place and Tucker Albaugh in 6th place.

The Meridian golf team turned in an awesome team score of 305 in the Skyline Invitational held at Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday. Ethan Bartlett came in 6th place overall, out of 114 players, shooting 72. Dean Zike was close behind, shooting a career-best 74. Noah Peng played great with a score of 78, and Ben Meade hit 13 greens in regulation while shooting 81. The Meridian Golf Team came in 4th place overall out of 19 teams. They look to continue their great play on Thursday against Brenstville and Skyline.

Marshall High School:

Marshall football (1-3) dropped their second straight, losing on the road in another nail-biter 38-35 against Hayfield (2-2). A pair of receiving touchdowns from wide receivers Owen Buhrman and Jake Peksens each was not enough to push Marshall to a victory in what became a high octane affair. Marshall will look to begin a march back to .500 when they host Chantilly (2-1) Friday night.

Marshall volleyball (10-2) has continued their red hot start to the season, picking up two wins against Oakton and Washington-Liberty this past week. Over the weekend they kept rolling, winning four straight game at the Endless Summer Volleyball Tournament against Catholic, Ocean Lakes, Hickory, and Stone Bridge in best out of three matches. Their run ended in the finals when they fell to Hidden Valley. They will return to action Tuesday night against Wakefield (6-1) and Thursday against Yorktown (1-4).

A dominant 4-0 win over Wakefield on Tuesday put Field Hockey (4-2) back in the win column. The Statesmen have two more games this week: Monday night against Wakefield and Wednesday against Washington-Liberty.

Multiple Cross Country runners competed in the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary North Carolina this weekend. Senior Haley Spoden medaled with an 18:54 time finishing 23rd. This Saturday cross country will return to Virginia to compete in a meet at Oatlands.

Golf has a massive week ahead of them as they will compete in the district tournament Tuesday and Wednesday at Herndon Centennial Golf Course.

Falls Church High School:

The Jaguars Football team (1-3) suffered their third straight loss last Friday, losing to Woodson (2-1) 31-13. They have another tall task facing them this week in the undefeated Fairfax Lions (3-0).

Volleyball (3-3) split their two games last week, defeating Annandale 3-1 and losing to Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech 3-0. They will have a congested schedule this week, with three away games awaiting them: Pope John Paul the Great on Monday, Justice on Tuesday, and John R. Lewis on Thursday.

Field Hockey (0-7) took their two losses this past week, both 0-6 to Justice and Mt. Vernon. The Jaguars have now lost all but one game by a margin of five goals or more. A second consecutive two game week awaits them with games Monday vs. Pope John Paul the Great and Wednesday vs. Thomas Edison.

Cross Country was led by younger names this week, with both boys and girls teams finishing third in a meet at Lee District Park behind great performances from freshmen. The Jaguars were led by freshman Gus Neuburg and Will Miracle who finished 10th and 11th for the boys. Makenna Murphy also impressed, finishing 14th and leading the Girls.

After last week off, Golf will face Justice in a meet Monday night.

Justice High School

The Wolves Varsity Football Team (0-4) remains winless after a blowout loss 35-0 at home against Alexandria City (3-0). They will have homefield advantage again this week when the South County Stallions (2-1) come to visit Friday night.

During the week, Volleyball (8-3) went 2-0 beating Edison and Annandale each 3-1. The weekend though is really when the Wolves got busy, hosting the Crossroads Classic Invitational over the weekend. The Wolves were dominant early, downing the Fairfax Lions 2-0 before doing the same to Gar-Field. The last two games proved tougher, falling 2-1 to South Lakes and 2-0 to Alexandria City. Senior Helen Frankovich led Justice through this busy week, earning the American Volleyball Coaches Award for Virginia Player of the Week with an impressive 4.31 kills per game. Volleyball will continue their busy schedule this week, hosting Falls Church Tuesday and traveling to Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech on Thursday.

Field hockey (1-5) went 1-1 last week, beating Falls Church High School thoroughly 6-0 Tuesday night before falling to Annandale 2-1 on Thursday. That victory against Falls Church was their first of the season, which fans will hope helps them build momentum for the rest of the season. The Wolves will face Hayfield Wednesday night.

Cross Country will compete in a meet against Lake Braddock on Wednesday.

Golf (3-2) defeated Mt. Vernon 213-203 in a match on Wednesday. They will have the week off before the District Tournament next Monday.