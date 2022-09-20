Police Investigating Commercial Burglary Incident

City of Falls Church Police are investigating the burglary of Victory Comics (586 S Washington St.).

Victory Comics closed at 10 p.m. Monday, September 19, and at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, patrol units responded to a call from the building. Upon arrival, they discovered a shattered front door. The owner was notified, arrived on the scene, and estimated at least $40,000 worth of comic books were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or police@fallschurchva.gov.