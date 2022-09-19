Virginia is Home for Wine and Beer Lovers

Falls Church has many wonderful local events to attend. In addition to that, one of the many benefits of living here is the proximity to events all around Northern Virginia. This guide is your one-stop shop to the numerous Food and Wine festivals and events taking place this year. From cookoffs to wine tastings, home-grown fruits to potlucks, there is something for everyone to attend and enjoy. Find the event that fits you best. You are guaranteed to find an event that fits you and your schedule perfectly! Enjoy yourself, unwind, and enjoy the wonderful foods and beverage in Northern Virginia.

Sip Sip Saturday Wine Tasting – Every Sunday Noon-6:00pm

Woodlawn Press Winery, Alexandria

Hosted by the Woodlawn Press Winery on every Sunday, attendants can enjoy a wonderful day tasting locally made wines in a fun and cozy atmosphere. A weekly event, meaning you can come and go as you please, as there will always be another tasting right around the corner.

Tickes start at $7 and grant entry to the event for the day.

Soul Food Saturday

Sept. 17/Oct. 15

2:00pm-6:00pm

Carlyle House, 121 N. Fairfax St., Alexandria, VA 22314

Described as a bite of American history! Soul Food Sundays connects the past to the plate. It is a guided walking tour of Old Town Alexandria that uses historic landmarks to highlight the invaluable contributions of African American innovation and tradition to American cuisine. See, hear, touch, smell and taste the culinary heritage of the nation! Starts at $42 for the guided tour and food tastings.

Black Girls Wine Society Event Sept. 22

7:00pm-10:00pm

12310A Sunset Hills Road. Suite 101, Reston, VA 20190

Celebrating black and women owned business, this event specializes in testing the limits of your palette. Pick between reds, whites, bubbles and more to find the perfect wine for you. Tickets start at $40 and get you appetizers, a guided tasting, and two glasses of your choice of wine.

Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour – Oct 7-9, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

Located on the East Lawn of George Washington’s estate, this tasting samples wines from Virginia producers. An opportunity to explore the first and second floors of the estate, as well as the cellar after-hours. Enjoy a night at this historic estate with various wines to taste and sights to see. Daily ticket prices range from $43 to $53 for members and $53 to $63 or nonmembers.

Virginia Wine Festival

Oct. 1-2

Noon-6:00pm

One Loudoun, 44600 Freetown Blvd., Ashburn

The premiere Wine Festival in Northern Virginia, hosting over one hundred vendors selling wine made right here in Virginia. The event caters to people from all walks of life, the only requirement is a love for only the best wines, red or white. Tickets cost $39 for general admission or $69 for VIP, which includes early entry to the event, tastings of select reserve wines, and a private tented area.

DC Wine Fest! Fall Edition Oct. 8

Noon-10:00pm

Dock 5 at Union Market, 1309

5th St. NE, Washington, DC 20002

An all-day, all-night, multi-session vino experience. Sample premium wine with a backdrop of live entertainment, keeping the party lively during this one-of-a-kind experience. Check out the amazing vendors participating at DCWineFest.com. Tickets start at $35 for general admission, or $65 for early admission, granting early access one hour before the crowd, providing more time to sample and mingle.

DC Metro Whiskey, Wine and Fire

Oct. 8

4:00-9:00pm

Bull Run Special Events Center, 7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville

Barbecue, whiskey, and wine. What more could one ask for? This event will be populated by food trucks, s’mores, live music, shopping, educational seminars, and fire-breathers! The opportunities for fun are endless. Each guest also gets a souvenir glass to enjoy an “all-you-care-to-taste” sampling of whiskey and wine. Tickets cost $59 for general admission or $89 for VIP, limited to the first 400 guests, but includes early entry, complimentary bites, a bottle of wine, and a special seating lounge.



DogtoberFest at Shipgarten

Oct. 22

1:00pm-6:00pm

Shipgarten, 7581 Colshire Dr., Mclean, VA 22102

Octoberfest fun with your pets! Attended by various rescues bringing dogs up for adoption. Multiple pet owned vendors setting up selling various treats, toys, clothes and more. All this four-legged fun, and 50+ beers to sample. Bring your family and your pups to enjoy cold beer, delicious food, and events for all ages. Totally free to attend. Enter your dogs in the various competitions throughout the festival. Smallest Dog, Best Kisser, Best Trick, Biggest Dog, Best Tail Wagger, and so much more!

Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival 2022

Oct.22-23

11:00am-5:00pm

National Harbor, MD

A 21+ event for adults in the DMV. Come sample Tacos, beer, and tequila to your heart’s content. Churros, tacos, and guacamole provided by the best taquerias and taco trucks in the region. $45 for general admission and $85 for the unlimited ticket, granting VIP early access and as much tacos, beer, and tequila you could ever handle.



Loudon Veg Fest

Oct. 30

11:00am-4:00pm

Hillsboro Old Stone School, 37098 Charles Town Pk., Purcellville

The premiere 100% vegan event that is free and open to the public. Whether you’re a dedicated vegan, someone interested in the vegan lifestyle, or just someone curious about learning to incorporate more plant-based food to your routine, Veg Fest is open to all. Enjoy the festival with food vendors, live music, and guest speakers. There is no cost, feel free to stop by!



2022 DC Beer Fest

Nov. 5

Noon

Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Attend DC’s Largest beer festival, featuring over 80 breweries, food trucks, bands, dueling pianos, and much more throughout Nats Park. Beer, food, lawn games, and live music peppered throughout the massive baseball stadium with plenty to do for anyone and everyone. $50 for general admission and $90 for VIP admission which grants access to the warning track and dugouts, also receiving commemorative tasting glasses and DC Beer Fest hats.