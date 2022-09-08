School News & Notes:

Meridian Recognized by College Board

The following Meridian students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Congratulations!

National African American Recognition Award: Ava Smith, Jasmine Rodriguez-Black, Zoe Clement

National Hispanic Recognition Award: Alex Schwartz, Hana Saldate, Jocelyn Ripley, John Doebel, Naomi Holliday, Sophia Koo, Stella Turner

Kicking off the new school year, Stripes the Oak Street Tiger, Gertie the JTP Giraffe, and Danny, the Mt Daniel Hippo, mingled with OSE Principal: Karim Daugherty, JTP Director: Amanda Davis, and MD Principal: Tim Kasik.

Jaguar Pantry Update

Falls Church High School’s first big event of the year is this coming Saturday, September 10th. Thanks to the Jaguar football team for providing the muscles to move the full bins into pantry storage at CityLight Church!

There is a need for heavy lifters (9 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.) during the Food for Neighbors collection event, and large vehicles (10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.) to move bins to the pantry storage. Please look at the SignUp Genius for all the details. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/2022-09-10-falls-church

Join the Jaguar Pantry Volunteer team. They need volunteers during weekdays and some weekends for various ongoing tasks including: sorting and organizing, moving food between locations, moving or delivering food to families, etc. https://bit.ly/FCHSPantryVolunteerSignup The Jaguar Pantry works closely with the Social Workers at FCHS and supports the community by collecting, organizing and distributing food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies to around 80 families once a month.

Please send questions and comments to pantry@fchsptsa.org

Falls Church PTSA Meeting

Parent’s should mark their calendars and join Falls Church High School for their PTSA meeting on Thursday, September 15 at 7 p.m. .The PTSA meetings offer an open forum for two way communications with the high school’s administration and their PTSA team.

At this meeting, Dr Nowak will give updates on the new school year to date, the renovation and the new phone policy.

Mary Ellen Henderson Spirit Night

Good goes beyond the sub. Join this Thursday, September 8th in support of the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. They’re donating 15 percent of sales in support of this fundraiser. So stop by, enjoy some great subs and help Jersey Mike’s support this worthy cause. Valid only at: 1108-A West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA. (703)-534-7827

Volunteers Needed

Justice High School’s Athletic Boosters need help. They squeaked by with a low number of super hard working volunteers last year. Their concession stands need more volunteers. They are back to full concession stand sales this season.. Their concession stands are 100 percent volunteer run.

All net profits of each event go to support every team. FCPS provides no budget to the athletic office. All funds generated for athletic accounts come from ticket sales and booster donations — a majority of which comes from concession sales. “It takes a village” to support an athletic program — please sign up.