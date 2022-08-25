Falls Church Calendar: August 25 – 31, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, August 25

Falls Church Writers Group. A group for local aspiring writers. Share your work, give and receive feedback. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom invite. 7 p.m.

Summer Concert And Open House. Enjoy an afternoon with live music with and signature summer bites. Meet the residents and team members that make up our Kensington Falls Church Family, and take a tour of our community. 700 W Broad St, Falls Church. 3 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Hamburger Pop Up. Join Settle Down Easy Brewing for their 2nd Hamburger Pop Up. 2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church. 4 p.m.

Martha’s Escape Room Extravaganza. This summer the Martha Washington library is pleased to present a series of escape rooms designed for older elementary children, teens and adults. Each session is designed for a single group signup, ideally from four to eight players. Simply sign up for your desired event time. Martha Washington Library (6614 Fort Hunt Rd, Alexandria) 4:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Paint + yoga/Summer Sunset Body Paint and Flow. Paint your practice and make your body your paint brush in this guided flow and play time. 60 min. guided/ free flow and colorful playtime with a view of summer sunset. Tickets are $50. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 7900 Lee Highway, Falls Church.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival. As every year, we are taking you on a day trip around the world and presenting to you the cuisine, culture and traditions of over 40 countries participating in the event. Ethnic arts & crafts, small businesses and non-profit organizations will also be present at the festival. 100 Madison St, Alexandria. 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. Free admission.

41 for 41 National Brain Tumor Society Fitness Fundraiser. Join us for a fundraiser for The National Brain Tumor Society as we perform a bunch of fitness themed events. All proceeds will go to the National Brain Tumor Society. Functional Fitness VA (350 S. Washington St., Second Floor, Falls Church). 10:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Drop and Dash. Drop & Dash donations to benefit Knox Food Pantry to take place at Falls Church Presbyterian (225 E Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). Full-size toiletry items for Welcome Table guests are also appreciated. For more information, visit fallschurchpresby.org. 9:30 a.m.

FRESHFARM Farmers Market. Located in the thriving shopping district of the Mosaic neighborhood in Fairfax, this family-friendly market is the perfect spot to shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats and pastured eggs, dairy products, sweet and savory baked goods, cold-pressed juices, coffee, ice cream, handmade dog treats, and more! Mosaic District Ave., Fairfax) 9:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Monday, August 29

DOG TALES. Read to a therapy dog. Bring your own book or choose one from the library. Call or sign up for a 15-minute session. Age 5-11+. Herndon Fortnightly Library. 7:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Bike Falls Church Meeting. Bring your bike to the City Hall steps and spend an hour checking out potential bike lane spots for the year. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 30

Stand-up Comedy Open Mic at Shipgarten’s Comedy Tent. Join us every Tuesday for our weekly comedy open mic featuring the best up-and-comers, touring comedians, and clueless first timers. Doors open at 7:30; the show begins at 8 p.m. in the comedy tent. 7581 Colshire Drive, Mclean, VA.

Essay Writing for College Applications. The College Essay Writing program is an opportunity to help high school students write essays for college. This program is led by a former high school teacher and will feature tips and tricks for writing an essay, and opportunities to gain feedback and/or critiques. Oakton Library. 4:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, August 25

Blues City Shakedown. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5: 30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Pile O’ Rocks. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8 p.m. (703) 241-9504.

Red Not Chili Peppers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 237-0300.

Friday, August 26

Bourboon Moon. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5: 30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Nowhere Men Acoustic Beatles Tribute. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA) 7:30 p.m. (703) 237-0300

The Walkaways. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA ). 8 p.m. ​​(571) 378-1469

Holly Montgomery. Dogwood Tavern (132 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA) 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Tony Lucca and Rachel Levitin. Jammin Java (227 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA) 8:00 p.m. (703) 255-1566

Saturday, August 27

Chris Colletta and the State Secrets. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 6:00 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Dan Barry. Dogwood Tavern (132 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA) 9:30 p.m. (703) 237-8333

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA) 7:00 p.m. (703) 255-1800.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Sunday, August 28

The Surf Junkies. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5: 30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Monday, August 29

Tom Saputo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 7:30 p.m. (703) 241-9504.

Wednesday, August 31

Mark Wenner & The Blues Warriors. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA). 8 p.m. (703) 241-9504

Theater & Arts

Thursday, August 25

The Color Purple. From August 16th to October 9th, The Color Purple is coming to Signature Theatre. This triumphant musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of human fortitude, redemption and love is directed by Timothy Douglas (Spunk). A teenage Celie is torn from her beloved sister and forced into an abusive marriage. Over the next forty years, while Celie encounters repression, despair and heartbreak, she also discovers hope in a group of friends who inspire her to find her voice, discover her beauty and change her life. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards® and featuring a soaring score of jazz, gospel, blues and ragtime, The Color Purple brilliantly illuminates the lives of Southern Black women in breathtaking scope. (703) 820-9771.

Friday, August 26

Hamilton. From August 2nd through October 9th, Hamilton will be showing at the Kennedy Center on select dates. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. Ticket price range is $59.00-$399.00.

Tuesday, August 30

Dear Evan Hansen. Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. The Washington Post calls Dear Evan Hansen “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.” Kennedy Center. Showing from August 30th — September 25th. Ticket price range $79.00 — $199.00. (202) 416-8000.

No Place To Go. Bobby Smith stars in this musical ode to the unemployed with an enterprising twist. A dedicated corporate “information refiner” has learned that his company is moving to a cheaper, but very (very) remote, location and taking the jobs with it. Backed by a jazz band, this permanent part-timer must decide whether to go and uproot his family’s life or embark on an unknown venture. Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business. Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA. 7:30 p.m. (703) 820-9771.