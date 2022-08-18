Falls Church Events Calendar: August 18 – 24, 2022

Summerfest, being held at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, hosts a variety of summer activities throughout the weeks until September. Tuesday nights host Happy Hour Game Tournaments, which include Bingo, Ping Pong and many more. (Photo courtesy: Maurisa Potts)

Local Events

Thursday, August 18

Arlington County Fair. From August 17th to August 21st, the Arlington County Fair is one of the largest free events on the East Coast. Featuring Beer Gardens, Goat Yoga, Big Trucks, a Pizza Eating Contest and many more activities. Located at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center (Arlington, VA). (703) 829-7471.

Dog Days of Summer. Harvey’s is teaming up with Lost Dog and Cat Rescue and @Acme Pie Co. for a “Dog Days of Summer” event! Harvey’s will be launching their dog menu and hosting a dog beauty pageant. Come with your dog and get a raffle ticket. Come with your dog dressed up and get two raffle tickets. Acme pies is also baking up some special dog treats. Lost dog and cat rescue will be on site with information about all the wonderful pets.

Friday, August 19

Friday Night Family Movie Night. Bring your folding chair or blanket for family-friendly outdoor movies and entertainment on The Plaza. Movie titles will be available via Facebook at @tysonscornercenter. These events are weather sensitive; updates will be provided in the case of inclement weather. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Workhouse Arts Center Onstage. On Stage will be performed in the Workhouse Arts Center’s intimate McGuireWoods Galley Theatre, as well as in our outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theatre. This new lineup, for our 2022 season, offers an array of artists featuring numerous genres including classical, pop, contemporary, and comedy. $20-$30. 703-584-2900.

“Wild” All-Media Art Exhibit. Thirty-one artists will be featured in an all-media exhibit inspired by the word “Wild” at the Falls Church Arts gallery from August 20 to October 2. The Falls Church Arts gallery is at 700-B West Broad St. (Route 7), Falls Church. It is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Summerfest. Enjoy Live music Friday & Saturday from 6-8pm and Sunday from 5-7pm on The Plaza. Featuring acoustic music spanning a variety of genres or a DJ playing popular hits. We look forward to seeing you there.

Musical Theatre Summer Cabaret Series. It’s a celebration of music and musical theater. Every summer weekend at Creative Cauldron features a cabaret or concert by some of the most spectacular talent the DC area has to offer. Grab a table for two or a table for four and enjoy your favorite performers and some fabulous new faces. 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. $25-$35. Visit https://www.creativecauldron.org/cabarets22.html for more information.

Virtual Reproductive Rights Summit. The summit will focus on direct, practical assistance needed for those seeking abortion care and on witnessing for reproductive justice. 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more info, contact: [email protected]

Monday, August 22

Blast into the Past Summer Camp. Campers will learn about period farming, cooking, chores, clothing, crafts, and games, along with a better understanding of our local history. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov/recreation or 703-248-5027 for more information. Register online. Monday, August 22- Friday, August 26.

Tuesday, August 23

Summerfest. Every Tuesday Night from 6 – 8pm, May through August, DC Fray will be hosting Happy Hour Game Tournaments. Concepts will rotate between Cornhole, Ping Pong, and Bingo. There is no cost to participate. Prizes will be provided by Tysons Corner Center retailers. Located at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center.

Wednesday, August 24

Falls Church Blood Drive. Make a life-saving donation at The Falls Church Episcopal Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 24. 115 E Fairfax St., Falls Church, VA. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/FCE0824.

Summerfest. Join Earls Kitchen + Bar every Wednesday evening from 5-7pm for al fresco cocktails and entertainment. Happy Hour specials included. Located at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center.

Live Music

Thursday, August 18

Elvis Costello & The Imposters. Filene Center (1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA). 8:00 p.m. (703) 255-1868

Tommy Prine. Jammin Java (227 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA). 7:30 p.m. (703)-256-1566

The Roadducks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Deep State. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283

Friday, August 19

David Thong. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Fantasia. Filene Center (1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA). 8:00 p.m. (703) 255-1868

Dom Flemons. Mason District Park Location (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Lesson Zero. The Celtic House (2500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA). 9:30 p.m. (703)-746-9644.

Saturday, August 20

Convertible Jerk. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5: 30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Bill Kirchen. Arrowbrook Centre Park (2351 Field Point Road, Herndon, VA) 7:30 p.m.

Alex Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Los Texmaniacs. Workhouse Arts Center at Lorton (9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Irish Cultural Heritage Night ‘Irish Breakfast Band.’ Ossian Hall Park (7900 Heritage Drive, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Messer Chups. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Lua Project. Mason District Park (6621 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

The Decemberists. Filene Center (1551 Trap Road, Vienna, VA). 8:00 p.m. (703) 255-1868

The Colin Thompson Band. Burke Lake Park (7315 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA). 7:30 p.m.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, August 18

The Color Purple. From August 16th to October 9th, The Color Purple is coming to Signature Theatre. This triumphant musical adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of human fortitude, redemption and love is directed by Timothy Douglas (Spunk). A teenage Celie is torn from her beloved sister and forced into an abusive marriage. Over the next forty years, while Celie encounters repression, despair and heartbreak, she also discovers hope in a group of friends who inspire her to find her voice, discover her beauty and change her life.Nominated for 11 Tony Awards® and featuring a soaring score of jazz, gospel, blues and ragtime, The Color Purple brilliantly illuminates the lives of Southern Black women in breathtaking scope. (703) 820-9771.

Providence Presents. As part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series, the Providence District will be hosting an ongoing set of live music performances at Nottoway Park (found at 9601 Courthouse Rd, Vienna) on Thursday nights, throughout the month of August. The upcoming shows at Nottoway Park are as follows: Thursday, August 18: Yellow Dubmarine (Beatles Tribute Band); and Thursday, August 25: Billy Coulter (Roots Rock, Pop). For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.

Friday, August 19

Folger Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. See the show of the summer as Folger Theatre presents Shakespeare’s most magical comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” inside The Playhouse—on stage through August 28 only! This “majestic and enchanting”(BroadwayWorld) production is full of young lovers, mischievous fairies, and bumbling actors colliding beneath the glowing moon against the backdrop of the gorgeous atrium of the National Building Museum. Be swept away by 90-minutes of sheer delight.

Tuesday, August 23

Hamilton. From August 2nd through October 9th, Hamilton will be performed at the Kennedy Center on select dates. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. Ticket price range is $59.00-$399.00. (202) 416-8000.