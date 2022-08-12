Falls Church Business News

Invitation to Aqua Tots Ribbon Cutting

Aqua Tots has opened in Birch and Broad. To celebrate the new business, a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 5:00 pm. The public is invited to join City Council and the Chamber of Commerce for the ceremony and the reception immediately following.

Preservation Biscuits Promotion for Local Beagles

Starting Sunday, August 14, Preservation Biscuit Company is donating 100 percent of their new bone-shaped dog biscuits and a portion of biscuit sales of The Queen—in honor of all the mama beagles out there—to Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. They have accepted 56 beagles from the Envigo breeding facility who need critical care. Support the beagles—and all the homeless dogs and cats rescued through LDCRF while supporting Preservation Biscuit. The Biscuits & Beagles promotion runs through the end of the month. To order online and learn more about Preservation Biscuit Company, go to preservationbiscuit.com. To get involved with the beagle rescue effort, visit lostdogrescue.org/beaglerescue.

Apple Federal Credit Union Expands — Ribbon Cutting Tuesday

Apple Federal Credit Union has opened a new branch in Bailey’s Crossroads, and the Grand Opening Event includes a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 16 at 11:00 am. Supervisor Penny Gross will lead the ceremony. A reception will follow, and staff will be available to answer questions. There will be drawings for prizes that include a 50” Toshiba TV, Xbox Series S, HP Laptop, Ninja Foodie Smart, Nespresso Coffee Bundle and more throughout the week. Drop by August 15-20 to enter to win the prizes and receive a free insulated tote bag, perfect for farmers’ markets and grocery stores. The branch located at 5701-D Columbia Pike is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Locals Land on Fortune Global 500

Fortune Magazine has named six Northern Virginia-based companies to the Global 500 list. Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman Corp. took the 399th spot. Freddie Mac, General Dynamics Corp., CarMax, Capital One Financial Corp., and Performance Food Group Co. were also named to the largest corporations by total revenue. Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.50 to $25.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $36.2 billion to $36.6 billion.

Childcare Survey for Businesses

In the midst of the state’s current labor shortage, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce are seeking to understand the impact of childcare availability on Virginia businesses. If you represent a business—large or small—in Virginia, please take the following short survey about the impact of childcare on workforce recruitment, retention, and employee productivity, and the strategies that employers are using to support access to child care for their workers. Survey results will inform policy recommendations for an improved childcare system to better address the labor shortage and keep Virginia competitive as one of the best places in the country to do business. Please respond by August 26 via the following link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6958102/VAEmployers

GDIT Awarded $267M Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (GDIT) was awarded a contract to provide the Army National Guard with an integrated network operations center from which the contractor will operate, maintain and secure a ranging enterprise network in an unclassified and classified environment around the clock. This network will provide soldiers with access to the internet and to connect securely to databases and other networks, while allowing the Army leadership access to tools for training, mission planning and execution. This is among the Department of Defense’s largest networks, with more than 124,000 users at 3,000 locations across the globe.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. Contact: [email protected]