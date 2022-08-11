Senator Markey, Colleagues Travel to Asia to Deepen Regional Partnerships on Climate, Nuclear Non-Proliferation, Human Rights

Washington (August 11, 2022) – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations East Asia, Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Subcommittee, begins travel today as part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation trip to Asia. Later this week, Senator Markey will be joined by colleagues, including co-leaders of the Congressional working group on nuclear non-proliferation Congressmen John Garamendi (CA-03) and Don Beyer (VA-08), as well as Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) and Congresswoman Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (AS).

On the trip, the lawmakers will meet with elected leaders, government officials, national security experts, clean energy technology companies, and members of civil society in an effort to strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships in the region, deepen international cooperation in the global fight against climate change, to reaffirm a shared commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, and to discuss shared values and the importance of protecting democracy and strengthening protections for human rights in the region.