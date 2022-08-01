2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community.

Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls Church and La Côte D’Or Café, located at 6876 Langston Blvd, Arlington, received 2022 Honorary Milestone Awards. Anthony’s was recognized for 50 years of service, while La Côte D’Or Café for 30 years.

FAYE AND ANTHONY Yiannarakis, owner-operators of local favorite Anthony’s Restaurant, with their RAMMY. (Photo: News-Press)