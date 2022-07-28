Falls Church Events Calendar: July 28 – August 3, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, July 28

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church, VA) invites all who enjoy to knit and crochet for an informal, weekly craft group. All are welcome. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

La Hora del Cuento en Español. A Spanish Immersion storytime, once a month, featuring songs, rhymes and activities for toddlers and preschoolers. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Memory Cafe at Famille. A supportive and engaging environment for individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and their caregivers, friends and family. This onsite program is an opportunity to make new friends and interact with others, led by an Insight Memory Care staff member. Famille Event Space (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church). For questions or to RSVP, reach out to Kayla Peters, Outreach and Events Coordinator, at [email protected] 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Collab: Conversation in Art. An exhibition featuring work done in collaboration between two artists, running now — Aug. 14 at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. The gallery is open Wednesdays — Saturdays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Mosaic Farmers Market. Running until Oct. 27, the Mosaic FreshFarm market is open Thursdays, 3 — 7 p.m. Located at District Ave, between Merrifield Town Center & Strawberry Lane, at 2920 District Ave, Fairfax.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Cherry Hill historic house and farm is offering docent-led tours now through Oct. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). For more information, visit cherryhillfallschurch.org. 10:00 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Used Book Sale. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) will hold their July weekend book sale over two days, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. This two-day book sale will feature books, compact discs and DVDs for all ages. All proceeds support library programs and services.

Bright Star Theatre presents The Little Mermaid. The duo of Lenny and Mabel — “The Greatest Actors in the World” — provide a fun take on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale, The Little Mermaid. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Quantum Physics for Middle Schoolers. Fun, interactive lectures about quantum physics for rising 7th, 8th and 9th graders. Thomas Jefferson Public Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov.

Sunday, July 31

Calls For Entries: All Media – Art inspired by the Word “Wild.” Go wild as you create works for this word-inspired show. “Wild” was selected by our followers after an “Art Madness” competition on social media. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, July 24 at midnight, while the exhibition is from August 20-October 2 at the Falls Church Arts Gallery and online.

Monday, August 1

Park Avenue “Great Streets” Walking Tour. The City Council will lead a walking tour of the Park Avenue “Great Streets” Project, beginning at the library entrance and stopping at City Hall and Northside Social. All are welcome. Email [email protected] with questions. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711). 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

National Night Out Ice Cream Social. Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Falls Church) invites all to an ice cream social from 6 — 8 p.m. The event will also feature the Washington Metropolitan Accordion Society. Call 703-534-6461 for more information.

Live Music

Thursday, July 28

Holly Montgomery. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Seth Kibel & The Kleztet. Nottoway Park (9537 Courthouse Rd, Vienna). 7:30 p.m. 703-324-7469.

Two By Sea. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners. Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA). $39. 7:30 p.m. 703-343-7651.

City of Fairfax Concert Band: Summer Under the Stars Concert Series. Veterans’ Amphitheater (10455 Armstrong St, Fairfax). 7:30 p.m. 703-385-7858.

Friday, July 29

Chris Colletta and the State Secrets. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Willem Dicke. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Vince Gill featuring Wendy Moten. Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA). $59.75. 7:30 p.m. 703-343-7651.

Live Music at Mark’s Pub. Mark’s Pub (2190 Pimmit Dr, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-356-3822.

Mike Richards. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Hermitude. A.i. (2101 New York Ave, Washington, DC). $35. 10 p.m. 202-659-6388.

Saturday, July 30

Tunematics. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 North Washington St, Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

No Quick Fix. The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-286-0995.

The Bill Pappas Project. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” in Concert with the National Symphony Orchestra – Emil de Cou, Conductor. Wolf Trap (Filene Center, 1551 Trap Rd, Vienna). $28. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Alex Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, July 31

Dan Chute. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Babbu Maan. Capital One Hall (7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA). $59. 8 p.m. 703-343-7651.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, July 28

Summer Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. The 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, returns for its 30th year of local musical entertainment. Running now — Thursday, Aug. 4, guests will hear a variety of regional artists — ranging in genres from blues to rock to Latin — each week starting at 7 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and a picnic dinner, as seating will not be provided. Advanced registration is no longer required. For more information on the Summer Concerts series, visit fallschurchva.gov/632/Concerts-in-the-Park. The lineup for the remainder of the summer is as follows: Thursday, July 28: Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone (Blues); Thursday, Aug. 4: Big Howdy (Bluegrass).

Providence Presents. As part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series, the Providence District will be hosting an ongoing set of live music performances at Nottoway Park (9601 Courthouse Rd, Vienna) and Graham Road Community Building (3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church) on Wednesday and Thursday nights, now — the month of August. The upcoming shows at Nottoway Park for the month of July are: Thursday, July 28: Seth Kibel & The Kleztet (Jazz, Swing) at 7:30 p.m. The upcoming performances at Graham Road Community Building for the month of July are: Wednesday, July 27: Mariachi Los Amigos (Mariachi Dance). Those wishing to volunteer at an event can email [email protected] For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.

Friday, July 29

2022 Summer Cabaret Series. Sponsored by Sislers Stone and produced by Creative Cauldron, the Summer Cabaret series is a summer-long celebration of music and musical theater. Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., now — September 17, audiences will experience some spectacular local talent from the DC area. Upcoming performances will feature Erin Granfield, Alan Naylor, Juliet Lloyd, Sondheim Reunions, Abby Middleton, Favorite Child, JChris, Sally Imbriano, DeCarlo Raspberry, Sarah Anne Stillers, Susan Derry, Wesley Diener and Kanysha Williams. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. For more information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org.