Falls Church Business News & Notes

Bolay to Open at Birch & Broad

Fast-casual chain, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, is preparing for a September 1 opening at Birch and Broad with another in Gainesville on September 8. These are the first to open in the Greater Washington region. Based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, John Horvatinovich, formerly director of operations of Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup, will oversee the rollout. The Falls Church location is currently hiring for the September opening.

Jake’s Ice Cream Recognition

Opening in August 2021 in Falls Church, Jake’s Ice Cream has employed more than 20 adults with special needs and has received recent attention in the media. Owner Robin Rinearson named the business after her nephew, 29 year-old Jake, was sent home from a job with 17 other young adults with disabilities when Covid hit. Inspired by Jake, she retired from her position in an optometry practice in Bailey’s Crossroads to open the ice cream parlor. Initial employees came from her patient base. The brand’s tagline is “Crafted with Pride by Loving Hands.”

Google’s Legacy Free Business G-Suite Ends

Earlier this year, Google announced that small businesses on its “legacy free” G-Suite plan will no longer be able to use its customized email service and other workplace apps free of charge. If billing is not set up by August 1, Google will suspend the user’s accounts and associated email addresses. While they expect the monthly charge, around $6 for each business email address, to be minimal, some small business owners oppose the move citing that Google is forcing them to pay for a service they’ve enjoyed for free for over a decade. To complete your upgrade, you’ll need to set up Google Workspace billing at https://support.google.com/a/answer/2633430 before August 1, 2022.

GDIT Receives $908M Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (GDIT) was awarded a $908M contract to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe on IT and network systems run by the 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This covers modernizing and supporting existing infrastructure, networks, systems, operations and manintenance, cybersecurity and managing new requirements and emerging technology. This work will be done at facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey, and other European countries. This contract consolidates mission-critical services under one contract for greater speed, flexibility, and accessibility of IT services.

Registering Your Business Webinar

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia (CBP) is hosting a webinar on how to become a legal business. Guidance includes the legal entity forms; federal, state and local registrations; entity structures, intellectual property matters and other legal items relating to contracts and legal business matters. Rebecca Geller, Esq, leads the webinar on Wednesday, July 27, 6:00 – 7:30 pm and registration for the free webinar is at www.cbponline.org.

Hiring? Earn Credit with Indeed

Through the Indeed Small Business Hiring Fund, the company has committed $50 million in Sponsored Job credit to help businesses find great hires. For a limited time, you can earn up to $500 in Sponsored Job credit by conducting interviews on Indeed. You’ll get $300 for your first interview and $50 for each additional interview, up to $500. Use your credit to upgrade future job posts, increasing visibility and making it easier to find the right candidate. To learn more, visit www.indeed.com.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at [email protected]