Falls Church News Briefs

Falls Church & Police Investigating Cashing of Fraudulent City Checks

Last week, after being notified of suspicious activity, the City of Falls Church discovered fraudulent checks were cashed using the City’s accounts. The City of Falls Church Police are investigating and other authorities have been notified. The bank will reimburse the City in full after the bank’s internal fraud investigation is complete.

Eight checks totaling more than $300,000 were stolen and “washed” – original payee info was removed, alternate payee info was entered, and the checks were cashed. The checks were mailed through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) box at 300 Park Ave., outside City Hall, and the USPS box at 150 S. Washington St., outside the School Board offices.

City of Falls Church Police are aware of a possible national trend of checks being stolen from blue USPS mailboxes. The Police advise residents and businesses to mail checks and valuables directly through a post office. The closest location in the City is 800 W. Broad St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected]

$22.5 Million in Transport Funds Awarded to F.C.

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) approved a $22.5 million project funding request from the City on Thursday for transportation improvements on North Washington Street.

The North Washington Street Multimodal Improvements Project includes sidewalk widening, improved intersection geometry, signal improvements, crosswalks, utility undergrounding, lighting, and landscaping, between Great Falls Street and Gresham Place.

This project will reduce congestion by implementing infrastructure for multiple modes of transportation. It will improve regional transportation connections due to its location near the East Falls Church Metro Station, the Route 29 corridor, the W&OD Trail, and I-66. And, it will help with economic growth, safety, and accessibility.

Design for the project is slated to begin in fiscal year 2026 (July 2025 through June 2026).

New 988 Phone # Set for Suicide, Crisis Prevention Nationally

The new three-digit phone number to call for mental health, substance use, and suicide crises is now available nationwide. Just three easy numbers, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is intended to be an easy-to-remember way for people to connect with help and support during a crisis, any time, 24/7.

Congress designated 988 as the new nationwide calling code for mental health emergencies in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2020.

When someone calls or texts 988, or chats with the Lifeline at 988Lifeline.org, they will be connected to trained counselors who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network. These counselors are trained to listen, empathize with callers, and provide support and resources as needed.

The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will remain in effect for people in emotional distress or suicidal crises, even after the launch of 988 nationwide.

988 is not a replacement for 911. This service is specifically intended to meet America’s growing suicide and mental health-related needs. 988 will make it easier to access the Suicide and Crisis Prevention

Lifeline and connect with crisis-related resources.

911 will remain the number to call for dispatching Emergency Medical Services, firefighters, and police as needed.