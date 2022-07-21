Falls Church Events Calendar: July 21 – 27

Local Events

Thursday, July 21

Falls Church Chamber Virtual Member Orientation. An interactive meeting hosted by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, detailing the Chamber’s mission, membership benefits and how to make use of the Member Information Center. Email Cathy Soltys at [email protected] for a Zoom meeting invitation or register at fallschurchchamber.org. 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Collab: Conversation in Art. An exhibition featuring work done in collaboration between two artists, running now — Aug. 14 at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. The gallery is open Wednesdays — Saturdays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Easterseals Teacher Job Fair. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Avenue, Falls Church) will host an Easterseals job fair between the hours of 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Easterseals DC MD VA works to expand opportunities for all children and adults in the region, including people with disabilities and military backgrounds, helping to provide services to individuals with physical and mental disabilities and special needs resulting from any cause — whether diagnosed at birth or incurred through disease, accidental injury or the aging process. For more information, visit careers.eseal.org.

DMV To Go. The DMV will be visiting Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) from the hours of 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Registration is required and an appointment can be made at dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx. The DMV takes a lunch break from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sing Books with Emily. A singing storytime with Emily and her Symphony of Silly Instruments at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

An Afternoon with Mary Todd Lincoln. The Cherry Hill Historic Farmhouse will feature Phyllis Verhalen as she portrays Mary Todd Lincoln, First Lady of the United States from 1861 — 1865. Originating from a large, wealthy Kentucky family, she became an educated woman and early American feminist. Verhalen’s portrayal will reveal Mary Todd Lincoln’s life to the audience, correcting misconceptions that have been perpetuated through certain historical renderings. Contact Leann Martin at [email protected] to register for this event. $5. 2 p.m. Cherry Hill Farmhouse is located at 312 Park Ave, Falls Church.

Sunday, July 24

Calls For Entries: All Media – Art inspired by the Word “Wild.” Go wild as you create works for this word-inspired show. “Wild” was selected by our followers after an “Art Madness” competition on social media. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, July 24 at midnight, while the exhibition is from August 20-October 2 at the Falls Church Arts Gallery and online.

Monday, July 25

City Council Meeting. The Falls Church City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. The public is welcome to address the Council during the public comment period; those interested in speaking can sign up at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Meetings can be viewed at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV. Meetings take place at Council Chambers (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Mystery Book Club. The group will meet in-person at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). This month’s book is “Ministry of Fear” by Graham Greene, a WWII espionage thriller. Contact Eric Albrecht at [email protected] for more info. 7 — 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Mixer. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer from 5:30 — 7 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the new Solano Spine & Sport Chiropractic location. Solano Spine & Sport Chiropractic (803 W. Broad Street, Suite 620, Falls Church).

Open Mic Night at Settle Down Easy. Settle Down Easy Brewing Company (2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church) hosts an open mic night every Tuesday, inviting locals in the area to sing and play music. Performers get 50 percent off their first beer. 6 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, July 21

Summer Concerts in the Park: KM2. Cherry Hill Park (223 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Bobby Thompson Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, July 22

Swell Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan Chute & Friends. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Erin Granfield. Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Magic Trio Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tyler Goldstein. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, July 23

Tunematics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Creaky Bones. Settle Down Easy Brewing Company (2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Lesson Zero. The Austin Grill (8430 Old Keene Mill Rd, Springfield). 7 p.m. 703-644-3111.

Alan Naylor: “It Makes Me Happy.” Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Thrillbillys Big Party. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Robert Hornfeck. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, July 24

2D Sole. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

DC Rockers. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, July 25

Tom Saputo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, July 26

Vernon Santmyer’s Acoustic Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Traditional Irish Music. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, July 27

JP Soars & The Red Hots Show (One Night Only). JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, July 21

Summer Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. The 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, returns for its 30th year. Running now — Thursday, Aug. 4, guests will hear a variety of regional artists — ranging from blues to rock to Latin — each week starting at 7 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/632/Concerts-in-the-Park. The lineup for the remainder of the summer is as follows: Acosta and Clark (Acoustic Roots); Thursday, July 21: KM2 (Rock and Pop Covers); Thursday, July 28: Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone (Blues); Thursday, Aug. 4: Big Howdy (Bluegrass).

Providence Presents. As part of the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series, the Providence District will be hosting live music performances at Nottoway Park (9601 Courthouse Rd, Vienna) and Graham Road Community Building (3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church) on Wednesday and Thursday nights, now — August. The upcoming shows at Nottoway Park are: Thursday, July 21: King Soul (Southern Soul) at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, July 28: Seth Kibel & The Kleztet (Jazz, Swing) at 7:30 p.m. The upcoming shows at Graham Road Community Building are: Wednesday, July 27: Mariachi Los Amigos (Mariachi Dance). Those wishing to volunteer at an event can email [email protected] For more information, visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances.

Friday, July 22

2022 Summer Cabaret Series. Sponsored by Sislers Stone and produced by Creative Cauldron, the Summer Cabaret series is a celebration of musical theater. Every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., now — September 17, audiences will experience local talent from the DC area. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. For more information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org.