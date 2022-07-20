The Battle of Broad Street Has a Winner

The Battle of Broad Street, which wrapped up earlier tonight, was a fundraising event that brought together Harvey’s — a local restaurant that opened earlier this year — the Neighborhood Barbershop and Mister Finster’s Tattoo Studio all with the goal of raising funds for the Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF). The three local businesses prepared special food items with the goal of winning ‘best dish’ at the end of the night; Audacious Aleworks and Metro Cellars were there to provide drinks to go along with each dish. 10 percent of the sales from tonight will be donated to the FCEF in support of their efforts.

Jay, from the Neighborhood Barbershop, won the Battle. The ‘best dish’ that sold out first was his bacon-wrapped stuff poblano peppers. It will be a featured menu item at Harvey’s for one month, with $1 from each sale going towards helping the FCEF in a continuing effort. For more information on the FCEF, visit fcedf.org.

Harvey’s is located at 513 W. Broad Street, Falls Church. The Neighborhood Barbershop can be found at 417 W Broad St #103, Falls Church, while Mister Finster’s Tattoo Studio & Body Piercing Shop can be found at 412 W Broad St, Falls Church.

Jay from the Neighborhood Barbershop was declared the winner after his item sold out first. Photo: Sue Johnson.

The winning dish: bacon-wrapped stuffed poblano peppers with pimiento cheese, corn, chicken and andouille sausage. Photo: Sue Johnson.