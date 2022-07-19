City of Falls Church Police Seek Information in Check Fraud Case

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 — Last week, after being notified of suspicious activity, the City of Falls Church discovered fraudulent checks were cashed using the City’s accounts. The City of Falls Church Police are investigating and other authorities have been notified. The bank will reimburse the City in full after the bank’s internal fraud investigation is complete.

Eight checks totaling more than $300,000 were stolen and “washed” – original payee info was removed, alternate payee info was entered, and the checks were cashed. The checks were mailed through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) box at 300 Park Ave., outside City Hall, and the USPS box at 150 S. Washington St., outside the School Board offices.

City of Falls Church Police are aware of a possible national trend of checks being stolen from blue USPS mailboxes. The Police advise residents and businesses to mail checks and valuables directly through a post office. The closest location in the City is 800 W. Broad St.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711) or [email protected]