Friday, July 15 — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) last night voted to grant $25.5 million to the City of Falls Church to improve its N. Washington Street corridor between Great Falls and Gresham streets. The funds will be used to widen sidewalks, create an audible HAWK traffic signal light at the Jefferson Street intersection and make other intersection improvements. The grant was supported by 157 letters of support for the project. The work will commence in 2026.

