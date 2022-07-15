Falls Church Business News & Notes

Five Guys Opens

A new Five Guys location is now open at 913 W. Broad Street where Einstein Bros. Bagels once operated. Five Guys specializes in customizable burgers, hot dogs, fries with the option of Cajun spice, and milkshakes. Dining, takeout and delivery service are all available.

ArtsFairfax Grant Includes Falls Church

Project Support Grant encourages the development and advancement of the arts in Fairfax County while serving the artistic and cultural needs of county residents. Nonprofit arts organizations based in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, or the City of Falls Church are eligible to apply for a Project Support Grant in one of the four categories: Arts in Education, Opportunity, Partnerships, and Arts Access. The application deadline is August 5 at artsfairfax.submittable.com/submit

Apple Federal Credit Union

Apple Federal Credit Union has expanded. A new branch has opened in Bailey’s Crossroads at 5701-D Columbia Pike, located next to KFC. The hours are Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. They are currently offering an exclusive Bonus Certificate for new and existing members through July 31.

Chamber Presentation on HR in Today’s Market

The Falls Church Chamber is hosting a luncheon on Tuesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m — 1:15 p.m. at Italian Café with guest speaker Julienne Kim. She will address How to Attract and Retain Top Talents in Today’s Unpredictable Market. Kim is currently the Human Resources Consultant for Body Dynamics, Inc., and has nearly 20 years of professional experience managing all aspects of human resources to include employee engagement, organizational development, and talent management to support healthy business growth. Experienced in large consulting firms in Washington, DC, and Seattle, she now focuses on small to medium-sized organizations. Registration is available at fallschurchchamber.org/events.

How to Start Your Own Business

The Women’s Business Center of Northern Virginia is hosting a webinar on starting and managing a business Tuesday, July 19, 5 — 6:30 p.m. Jinnae Monroe, CEO of Professionals by Design, will discuss how to make a hobby profitable, create your own job, and grow a small business. More information is available at cbponline.org.

Summer Concert and Open House

The Kensington Falls Church is hosting an Open House with music, dancing and signature summer bites from Chef Daniel Powers on Thursday, July 21st, 3 — 5:00 p.m. Staff will be available to give tours and introduce guests to the residents. RSVP to Kayla Peters, Outreach and Events Coordinator at [email protected]

Lynk Wins Mercedes-Benz car2space Challenge

Lynk Global, Inc., the leading satellite-direct-to-phone telecom company has received the first-prize award for the Mercedes-Benz car2space Challenge at INNOspace Masters, hosted by the German Space Agency. Lynk won the global competition with its innovative technology connecting cars to the company’s growing satellite cell towers in space. This universal connectivity will become a key safety feature in future cars. This advancement demonstrates that Lynk’s technology can provide this service to over four billion people in “coverage black spots,” known as 0G, and hundreds of millions of cars and other connected vehicles. The first commercial-ready satellite, Lynk Tower 1, launched in April 2022 and additional satellites will launch later in the year. Lynk’s technology has received regulatory approval for testing in 15 countries and the company has 12 contracts with Mobile Network Operators worldwide.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at [email protected]