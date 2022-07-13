The New Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria

Press Release: PREVIEW THE 2023 RANGE ROVER SPORT

Land Rover reimagines modern luxury with the first Range Rover Sport redesign in a decade. With reductive, purposeful design details inside and out complemented by advanced infotainment and performance technology, the 2023 Range Rover Sport provides the ultimate luxury vehicle experience.

Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria is holding an unveiling event on July 22, 2022., where guests will gather for a curated experience in which they’ll get an up-close look at this vehicle’s innovative, sleek design and unparalleled capabilities. Take a tour of our all new state of the art facility. Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria is the largest dealership in the Mid-Atlantic as well as the most luxurious. Visit our new Service facility which houses the most Jaguar Land Rover Master Technicians in the area. Special entertainment will be provided by the well renowned “Billy T Wilde”

“Our team is excited to unveil the 2023 Range Rover Sport at our spacious, brand-new location in Alexandria”, says Roger Wildermuth, General Manager at Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria. “It’s going to be a truly spectacular event where we’ll give our guests a chance to learn more about the vehicle while welcoming them into this luxurious new space.”

Be one of the first to view the 2023 Range Rover Sport at an unveiling hosted by Jaguar Land Rover Alexandria on July 22nd at our brand-new location. Event begins at 6:00 PM and ends at 8:00 PM. RSVP on landroveralexandria.com to secure your spot for this incredible experience.