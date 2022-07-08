Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

On Saturday July 2, the Majors All Star teams from the eight Little Leagues in Virginia’s District Four participated in Opening Ceremonies at Mason District Little League, to include Falls Church Kiwanis Little League’s (FCKLL) “White” Majors team.

The Ceremony was presided over by District Four Administrator Ellen Witherow, and attended by many District staff, eight District presidents, over 150 players, and hundreds of supportive parents, siblings, and fans.

Following the ceremony, the FCKLL Majors All-Star team started their pool play with a big 10-0 win against Alexandria Little League.

Led by phenomenal pitching by Matteo Pipia, Luke Torres and Kemper Morrison, they collectively notched eight total strikeouts in the shutout against Alexandria.

The Falls Church Kiwanis Little League “White” Team. Photo: Denise Mullin.

The team opened up scoring quickly in the first inning when Luke fired a double into the outfield, scoring one run. In the second inning, they added five runs to the scoreboard with a single from Kemper and a monster home run by Luke.

In the field, the team was sure-handed and didn’t commit any errors, much to the credit of Gavin Hegenbart who fielded four outs.

As of press time, the Falls Church team has one pool play game to finish after being suspended following three hours of amazing play as well as two more pool play games on the schedule. Go Falls Church!