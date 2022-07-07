Falls Church Calendar: July 7 – 13

Local Events

Thursday, July 7

Collab: Conversation in Art. An exhibition featuring work done in collaboration between two different artists, running now — Aug. 14 at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. The gallery is open Wednesdays — Saturdays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Make a Scene with Reflex Improv. An improv acting class presented at Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Best suited for teens. 1 — 2 p.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom meeting invite. 2 — 3 p.m.

Clay Play. Teens entering grades 6 — 12 are invited to Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) to explore the craft of pottery through molding and sculpting air-dry clay. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/event/clay-play. 3 p.m.

Dine Out for People with Disabilities. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church) will donate 10 percent of its food and drink sales from in-person and take out orders in order to help support the Arc of Northern Virginia. 3 — 9 p.m.

Blessing Circle with Tim Marshall. Weekly meditation followed by a blessing at the Center for Spiritual Enlightenment (222 N. Washington St, Falls Church). Visit thecse.org for more information. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Alexandria celebrates America’s Birthday. The City of Alexandria will celebrate America’s 246th birthday with a performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. There will also be a wide selection of local vendors. Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St, Alexandria, VA). 6 — 9:45 p.m.

Kinder Prep: Summer Program. Presented by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church), this program is for kids ages 3 — 5 to help them get ready for kindergarten. The program will follow a shortened timeline of a typical day at school and focus on both expected behavior and academics. Call 703-573-1060 for more information. 12 — 12:45 p.m.

Belly Dance Fitness for Beginners. Carolina Hernández, a dancer with fifteen years of experience, will be presenting a beginner’s belly dancing class at Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Public Monthly Meeting – Planets Big and Small. A virtual discussion focusing on planets outside of our solar system, hosted by Eve Lee, PhD. Sponsored by the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. For more information, visit novac.com. 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 11

Meditation for Kids. A guided meditation for kids ages 5 — 12 at Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 3 — 4 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. For July, the group will be discussing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, virtually over Zoom. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. Hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. With questions, email Marshall Webster ([email protected]). 7 — 8 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The Falls Church City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period; those interested in speaking can sign up at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Meetings are recorded and can be viewed at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV. Meetings take place at Council Chambers (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet online via Zoom, beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, email Elise Neil Bengston ([email protected]).

Live Music

Thursday, July 7

Ocho De Bastos. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Euge Groove. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m.

Wild Whispers, Emily Henry. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, July 8

Demz. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Kate Lindsey Live in Recital with Justina Lee. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $42. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes and Ari Shapiro with the National Symphony Orchestra. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $37. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

The Allman Others Band: DC’s Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Live Music Fridays At Solace. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Shree. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, July 9

Ladywood. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-532-9283.

2 From the Heart. The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd, Suite E, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-286-0995.

Newmyer Flyer Presents: Laurel Canyon. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m.

Great Northern (Grateful Dead Tribute). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mitchell Norton. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, July 10

Heaven Hall, Ben DeHan, Solace Sovay with Cherub Tree. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth with Grayson Capps. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m.

Yacht Rock Revue. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $32. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Wednesday, July 13

Jack Hess. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, July 7

Summer Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. The 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, returns for its 30th year of local musical entertainment. Running now — Thursday, Aug. 4, guests will hear a variety of regional artists — ranging in genres from blues to rock to Latin — each week starting at 7 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and a picnic dinner, as seating will not be provided. Advanced registration is no longer required. For more information on the Summer Concerts series, visit fallschurchva.gov/632/Concerts-in-the-Park. The lineup for the remainder of the summer is as follows: Thursday, July 7: Ocho De Bastos (Latin Rock); Thursday, July 14: Acosta and Clark (Acoustic Roots); Thursday, July 21: KM2 (Rock and Pop Covers); Thursday, July 28: Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone (Blues); Thursday, Aug. 4: Big Howdy (Bluegrass).

Friday, July 8

Always…Patsy Cline. A 2022 summer revival of “Always…Patsy Cline,” the heartwarming musical that audiences got to see last year outdoors, in Cherry Hill Park, making its return to the Little City on the Creative Cauldron stage. Based on a true friendship between legendary country singer Patsy Cline and a fiery Houston housewife named Louise Seger, the musical play infuses country humor, larger-than-life human emotion and a selection of Patsy’s iconic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Patsy Cline will be portrayed by Sally Imbriano and Louise Seger will be played by Erin Granfield. This 2022 production of “Always…Patsy Cline” is sponsored by Sislers Stone. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. The musical will run now — Sunday, July 17, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org.

Saturday, July 9

Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder. Running now — Sunday, July 17, Signature Theatre presents a Stevie Wonder-themed cabaret — its first in two years. Taking inspiration from Stevie Wonder’s 1980 platinum album “Hotter Than July,” this cabaret show brings back songs like “All I Do” and “Master Blaster (Jammin’),” along with some of his other hits like “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Summer Soft,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You” and “Higher Ground.” For complete showtimes and tickets, visit sigtheatre.org. “Hotter Than July” runs for approximately 75 minutes, without intermission. Covid-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed; to learn more about Signature Theatre’s Covid policies, visit sigtheatre.org/plan-your-visit/safety. Signature Theatre is located at 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.

Sunday, July 10

The Band’s Visit. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “The Band’s Visit” tells the feel-good story of a band of musicians as they come across a small desert town and instill new life into the local community, bonding over a shared humanity and a deep love for music. “The Band’s Visit” breaks down cultural and stereotypical barriers to uncover real human connection among the cast of characters. The cast is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and Broadway production. Joining him on the tour is actress Janet Dacal in the role of Dina. “The Band’s Visit” is a simple, joyful exploration of the power of music. There will be a post-show discussion on July 10 following the evening performance, hosted by the Embassy of Israel. “The Band’s Visit” runs for 100 minutes, without intermission. For complete showtimes and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC.