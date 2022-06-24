F.C. Abortion Clinic Director: Now Looking To Expand Capacity

Friday, June 24 — Today, Mike Scheinberg, the development director of Falls Church Healthcare Center, which provides abortion care, told a local radio station they’ve been fielding calls on Friday from people who are asking whether abortion is legal. It is – and Falls Church Healthcare Center is working to expand capacity because they suspect they’ll soon get more out-of-state patients.

They are looking to add more appointments, considering adding an extra day for scheduling and hiring nurse practitioners to deliver care.

WAMU radio reports that in Virginia abortion is legal through the second trimester, but must be performed in a hospital in the second trimester, and is only allowed in the third trimester if three doctors agree that the pregnancy endangers a patient’s health. But the new GOP state leaders elected last fall – Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears – cast doubt on the future of abortion access in the commonwealth.

Youngkin has proposed a 15-week ban similar to the Mississippi legislation that the Supreme Court voted to uphold on Friday, thus overturning Roe v. Wade.