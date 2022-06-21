In Memoriam: Cynthia Donaldson

Cynthia Donaldson

On June 4, 2022, Cynthia Jean Donaldson died in the arms of her loving family, at her home in Avenue, MD, after an extended battle with Lymphoma. She was 74 years old.

Cindy is survived by her husband Bob; their daughters, Jennifer (Steve) of Takoma Park, MD; and Jessica of Arlington, VA and 3 grandchildren, Olivia, William and Angel.

Cindy was born on Jan. 9, 1948 to the late Julian P. Gudmundson and Dorothy E. Bunning, in Tyler, MN. She was preceded in death by her brother Julian P. Gudmundson, Jr.

She graduated from Thurmont High School, near Camp David, MD, in 1966 and went on to attend the University of Maryland where she graduated in 1977 with a BS degree after going to school and working full time.

Cindy married Robert Edward Donaldson in 1978 after having met in 1972 while both were working for C&P Telephone.

They purchased a townhouse on Capitol Hill in 1977 and proceeded to renovate it over the next 15 years. They welcomed Jennifer in 1984 and Jessica in 1987.

Cindy rose to the position of Manager of the Government Business Office for Bell Atlantic where she retired after the arrival of her second child.

Cindy and Bob were both children of military families and moved frequently during their early years.

While they didn’t meet until 1972, their fathers both worked supporting President Johnson in 1964 — 1966.

Cindy’s father managed Camp David as a Navy Seabee and Bob’s father managed security for Air Force One at Andrews AFB as an Air Force Colonel.

After all that moving, they put down roots on Capitol Hill where they lived for 25 years and in Falls Church, VA, where they lived for 18 years.

During that period, they temporarily moved with their two small children to Sydney, Australia for 2 years from 1991 — 1993.

Over the past 30 years Cindy and Bob spent many weekends and summer vacations at the family farm and in 2016 built their dream home and moved permanently to Avenue, MD, where they have been members of Christ Church, Chaptico for the past 23 years.

Cindy’s leisure activities included reading, sewing and cross stitch projects.

She was active in the community as the treasurer of the Falls Church League of Women Voters. She also learned how to play Mah Jongg with her Falls Church neighbors. Their weekly games, over a period of 10 years, developed into dear friendships.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Chaptico, MD, on June 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Condolences to the family may be made at brinsfieldfuneral.com. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home. P.A.