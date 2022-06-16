Falls Church Calendar: Thursday, June 16 – Wednesday, June 22

Local Events

Saturday, June 18

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. City Hall parking lot (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Cherry Hill historic house and farm is offering docent-led tours now through Oct. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). For more information, visit cherryhillfallschurch.org. 10:00 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sing Books with Emily. A singing storytime with Emily and her Symphony of Silly Instruments at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will be able to practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

Solace Outpost Falls Church Anniversary Party. Solace Outpost invites all to celebrate their two year anniversary in Falls Church, featuring live music and an anniversary beer release. (444 W Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 1 a.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Visitors can read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, produce, dairy, baked goods and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more info. (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Black + White Exhibition (Runs to June 26). Featuring art done in black, white, and gray, this Falls Church Arts exhibit includes paintings, drawings, collages, and sculpture. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). Open Tuesday — Friday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. For more information, visit fallschurcharts.org/blackwhite.

Tuesday, June 21

Time to Knit. Knitters of all levels are welcome to join a crafting group at Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). The knitting group meets the third Tuesday of the month. Contact [email protected] to sign up. 10. — 11:30 a.m.

Spanish Conversation Group. An intermediate — advanced level group for those seeking to practice with a native speaker. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Networking Luncheon. Ryan McLaughlin, CEO of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, will discuss the current residential real estate market as part of this Falls Church Chamber of Commerce networking luncheon. The Italian Cafe (7161 Lee Highway, Falls Church). For more info, visit fallschurchchamber.org. 11:30 a.m. — 1:15 p.m.

Tales of the Dairy Godmother. Storytime about where ice cream comes from, with an ice cream-making activity after. For kids ages 4 — 10. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 3 — 4 p.m.

Mystery Book Group. The title for June is “Razorblade Tears” by S. A. Cosby. A limited number of copies are available for mystery book group participants at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). For adults; newcomers welcome.7 — 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Havana Hop. An interactive family workshop led by Wolf Trap Master Teaching Artist Paige Hernande where families will learn the basics of hip hop, salsa and partner dance. For ages 3 — 5. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Woodrow Wilson Library (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church) 10:30 — 11:15 a.m.

Summer Crafternoon: 3D Aquariums. Kids in grades K — 5 will be able to make accordion folded fishbowl dioramas at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, June 16

Ashleigh Chevalier. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Sheryl Crow. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $49. 7 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Anna Tivel. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, June 17

Dan & Chuck. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

NRBQ and Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m.

Spirit of the Bear, Indigo Boulevard. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Britton James. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, June 18

Groovejet. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Tank and Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville & more. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $42. 7 p.m. 703-255-1900.

The S.O.S. Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Lenny Burridge. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, June 19

Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $27. 6 p.m. 703-255-1900.

The Zappa Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Monday, June 20

Jesse Cook. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, June 21

Josh Lovelace. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $12. 10:30 a.m. 703-255-1900.

Traditional Irish Music. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, June 22

The Fourth Wall. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $12. 10:30 a.m. 703-255-1900.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, June 16

Playing Juliet and Casting Othello. Presented by Providence Players of Fairfax, the play centers on the New Vistas Theatre Company as they work on staging Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and “Othello” with a multi-racial cast. Wendy, a determined White director, casts her long-time Black friend Georgia in the role of Juliet. Tempers soon begin to flare, however, when Jimmy, Georgia’s boyfriend, tries to prevent her from participating. Later, as the group puts on “Othello,” Jimmy, now married to the pregnant Georgia, and having grown accustomed to being a stand-in for the leading man during rehearsals, is on his way to being Othello — despite his lack of training. Friendship soon turns into discord as Georgia vigorously opposes Jimmy’s casting. In these companion one-acts, issues of race, gender and nontraditional casting emerge as the Bard brings out hidden animosities, love and laughter among this company of players. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, now — June 25 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee showing on Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit providenceplayers.org. Shows take place at the James Lee Community Center Theater, (2855 Annandale Rd, Falls Church, VA).

Friday, June 17

The American Plan. Written by Richard Greenberg, the story centers on Eva Adler, a widow in 1960s New York state and her daughter, Lili, a socially-awkward 20-year old. After meeting Nick Lockridge, an aspiring architect engaged to another woman, Lili and Nick fall in love. Eva, seeking to control Lili, embarks on discrediting Nick. This production of “The American Plan,” presented by NOVA Nightsky Theater, will run on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, as well as on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Falls Church Presbyterian Church (225 E Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Tickets are on sale now at novanightskytheater.com.

Saturday, June 18

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown within the Shear Madness hairstyling salon, the show combines improvisational humor with audience participation for a slightly different experience each night. “Shear Madness,” the interactive, hilarious whodunit, will run through Sunday, Oct. 2, presented by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St., NW, Washington, DC). Covid-19 health and safety guidelines observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid-19 Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. For more information about the play, complete showtimes and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org.

Tuesday, June 21

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. “Beautiful” tells the true story of Carole King, the influential singer/songwriter and her rise to stardom. Audiences will see King essentially compose the soundtrack to a whole generation. “Beautiful” features songs by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and the title song, “Beautiful.” Presented at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). Covid-19 health protocols will be in place. Show starts at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit wolftrap.org.