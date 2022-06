Editor,

Walking the dog on a pleasant Memorial Day afternoon, I noticed the plaque at the entrance to Cavalier Trail Park. It honors the City staff and citizens who planted 65 trees in that park in the spring of 1992 — exactly 30 years ago.

Today we’re enjoying the shady canopy of those mature trees and the wildlife they protect and nurture. In light of all the tree cutting and construction now going on in Falls Church, I wonder what our own legacy will be 30 years from now?

Allen Greenberg