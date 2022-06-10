Our Man in Arlington

You’ve known folks born in Arlington, and you’ve known some born in D.C. But have you known anyone born in between? That is to say, born on Key Bridge?

Paul Mclain, 65, recently retired as an academic assistant in the Duke University Slavic and Eurasian Studies Department, can claim such citizenship limbo. And it has caused him hassles as an adult.

According to what he learned from his parents and brother Robert, who was 11 on that fateful day Oct. 15, 1956, his mother, in their Arlington home at 4119 N. 3rd Rd., went into labor. A taxi was called. But Mclain’s father Robert, a 36-year-old World War Il marine vet then a manager at Drug Fair, got into an argument with the cabbie. This led to summons of an ambulance.

“Because of this delay,” Paul reports, “I was born in an ambulance on Key Bridge. Somehow, someone decided I was born on the D.C. side of the line.”

He showed me his birth certificate, as later re-released by the District of Columbia, showing information given by his then-35-year-old mother Edith Hope Hughes Mclain.

In the slot for “name of hospital,” the typescript reads: “in ambulance — on way to hospital — in D.C.” Oddly, when Paul in recent years contacted Social Security to apply for his late wife’s survivor’s benefits, he was told their records showed he was “a foreign national born in Colombia.”

“At that point I had to obtain the most recent copy of my birth certificate to correct this,” which cost him $250 and delayed benefits by weeks.

In 1963, the Mclains divorced and Paul left Arlington for North Carolina. His older brother swears there was news coverage of his straddled birth, but none has turned up.

“I’m particularly interested in others who may have been born on the bridge, as it’s hard to believe I was the first or only.”

***

The Neighbors’ Club, a century-old set of Arlington women who favor zip code 22207, donated $5,000 to the public library’s Center for Local History. That’s the archive now preserving the papers produced during the luncheon group’s 10 decades of speakers, book discussions and charity.

At a June 1 banquet at Washington Golf and Country Club, some 140 members celebrated the (pandemic-delayed) centennial of its founding in 1920 (just as Arlington was transitioning from Alexandria County). After a vibrant video putting music to their greatest moments, they welcomed a speaker on Arlington history: this columnist.

***

Gary Shulman, an advocate for special-needs youth with a national reputation for poetry, recently retired and moved here from Brooklyn. On his Facebook page “Arlington Through the Eyes of a Newbie,” he published: Arlington Warming Our Hearts and Souls©

“Humid Summers” — yes we know, we know!

So the throngs here have told us so

“We do get some snow!” — shared by the folks warningly

Nothing new for Brooklyn boys — let it snow with frigid glee!

Small prices to pay living in dear Arlington

In the depths of my psyche

It’s just Mayberry — with less sun

Now gullible I am not

Nor naïve nor filled with delusion

Perfection — it’s not

But a sure cure for seclusion

For so many kind people fell into our lives

All shapes, colors and sizes

Proving compassion still survives

From invites to brunches

To sharing needs, wants and wishes galore

With Arlington denizens who care

Helping our optimism beam brightly and soar!

Long walks that fill our senses

With new memories to cherish so dear

Sharing those newly fond memories

Brings responses so sincere

That we know it’s just the beginning

And we know glitches are yet to appear

But for now dear Arlington’s ours to bless

For now and many a year.