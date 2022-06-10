Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

FCKLL’s regular season wrapped up this past weekend celebrating 48 teams and 581 players. Closing Day featured championship games with the following tournament champs taking home trophies: Single A: Sawyer’s King Cobras (sponsor Beyer Volvo); AA: Edel’s Sharks (sponsor District Taco); AAA: Izawa’s Wrecking Balls (sponsor Falls Church News Press); and Majors: Pipia’s Avalanche (sponsor Montage Marketing).

The full day of baseball culminated with an Award Ceremony to celebrate all of the hard work put in by the players, parents and volunteers this spring. We are proud to share the individual award winners: Grayson Valudes took home the Richard Marsh award that is presented to a AA player each Spring. Richard loved playing baseball in FCKLL and was a beloved member of the Falls Church community; tragically he passed away at the age of 16.

The league continues to honor his memory and his family with this award. The award is for a player who not only stands out performance-wise on the field but also sets an example with his/her sportsmanship.

Stanley Lu and Patrick Scully received the Bill Rose award. These awards are presented to a AAA and Majors player each year for kids who love the game and show effort, leadership, dedication, maturity, and sportsmanship.

Matteo Pipia collected the Brandon Milhorn award for Hard Work, Leadership and Hustle. Brandon was a tireless volunteer for many years who started a tradition of handing out an American Flag that flew during the Spring season to a player in their last game who exhibited qualities of Hard Work, Hustle, and Leadership.

In addition, the Managers of the Year are Art Baltrym, Chris Edmonds, Joe Greiner, David Izawa, Jon Labukas, Carrie Redden, Amanda Springmann, and Leigh Valudes.

Coming up next is the All-Star season! Stay tuned for news!