Falls Church Calendar: June 9 – 15, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, June 9

Informal Networking Breakfast. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event at the Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church). Visit fallschurchchamber.org for more info. 8:30 — 9:30 a.m.

Secret Pizza Party Storytime. A pizza-themed storytime at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Cheese and pepperoni pizza provided. Best for kids ages 2 — 5. 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Friday, June 10

Chess Club for Kids. Meetings include practice games and chess instruction. Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kids in the Kitchen: Making Healthy Snacks. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host a snack-making activity for kids designed to help them learn healthy eating habits. Best suited for kids ages 3 – 8 with one parent/guardian. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Summer Reading Crafts: Ocean Animals. A craft-making activity for kids to kick-off summer reading. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Summer Reading Tie Dye. Kids will be able to make their own tie dye shirts to celebrate the start of summer reading at Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Kids under 10 will need adult supervision. Materials provided. 2 — 3 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Visitors can read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Truth Decay: How We Can Work for Free & Fair Elections. Co-hosted with the Falls Church League of Women Voters, led by Marek Posard of the Rand Corporation. The seminar will focus on foreign interference in U.S. elections and its implications. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Visit mrspl.librarycalendar.com for more information. 1:30 — 3 p.m.

Monday, June 13

Monday Meditation for Kids. A guided meditation session for kids ages 5 — 12 at Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 3 — 4 p.m.

The Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Meeting online every Monday, the group helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer. Led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. Presented by the Kensington. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for more information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group (Via Zoom). This month’s book is “Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic” by Ben Westoff. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 7 — 8 p.m.

Fraternidad Folklorica Cultural Morenada Bolivia. A free event in celebration of Bolivian culture, featuring dancing and music. Graham Road Community Building (3036 Graham Rd, Falls Church). Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances for more information. 7:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. The public is welcome to address the Council on any topic during the comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Meetings can be seen at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, June 14

Board of Directors Meeting. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host its Board of Directors Meeting via Zoom from 8 — 9 a.m. Email Elise Neil Bengston for more information at [email protected]

Home Selling Seminar. Local realtors Linda & Jamie Wheeler will offer free advice on getting top dollar for a sale, preserving equity, dealing with builders, as-is sales, downsizing, and more. For adults. Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6 — 7:30 p.m.

Great Books Discussion Series. The group will discuss “The Criterion of a Good Form of Government” by John Stuart Mill. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for a link to the Zoom meeting invitation. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Early Release Wednesday: Touch a Truck. Join Mary Riley Styles Public Library for an afternoon of big trucks from the City’s Department of Public Works. All ages. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

Make Your Own Bookmarks. Woodrow Wilson Library invites all for an afternoon of bookmark crafts. Materials and lamination will be provided. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 4 — 5 p.m.

Live Music

Thursday, June 9

Molly & Mark. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Leigh Nash. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Head and the Heart. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $32. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, June 10

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m.

Project Locrea. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Bonnie Raitt. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $42. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Pranay: Album Release Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

The Legwarmers: DC’s Biggest Retro 80’s Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

John Crestwell. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, June 11

Virtual Concert in Support of Ukraine. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 10:30 a.m. 703-248-5030.

Nat Brown. The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd, Suite E, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-286-0995.

Four Bitchin’ Babes. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Dave Kline. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Nandan Kenkeremath. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, June 12

Alex Martin Band. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Monday, June 13

We Three. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

We Were Promised Jetpacks. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tuesday, June 14

John Doe (from the band X) Folk Trio. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, June 9

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s story will take the audience on an unexpected, heartfelt journey through the trials and tribulations of familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the inherent wonder of the unexplainable. “The Upstairs Department” centers on Luke who, after a serious illness, wakes up with the power to communicate with the dead. The play will follow him and his skeptic sister on a journey to test out his paranormal talents. “The Upstairs Department” will run through Sunday, June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by Signature Theatre (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA). Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Friday, June 10

Playing Juliet and Casting Othello. Written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Eleanore Tapscott, “Playing Juliet and Casting Othello,” presented by Providence Players, centers on the New Vistas Theatre Company as they prepare to stage “Romeo and Juliet” and “Othello” with a multi-racial cast. Wendy, the determined White director, casts her long-time Black friend Georgia in the role of Juliet. Tempers soon begin to flare when Jimmy, Georgia’s boyfriend, tries to prevent her from taking part in the production. In a later staging of “Othello,” Jimmy, now married to the pregnant Georgia, has grown accustomed to being a stand-in for the leading man during rehearsals. Despite his lack of training, Wendy thinks he could portray Othello. Tension rises as Georgia vigorously speaks out against Jimmy’s casting. In these companion one-acts, issues of race, class and gender emerge as the Bard brings out hidden fears, love and laughter among this company of actors. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 10 — 25, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday matinee shows are set for June 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit providenceplayers.org. Shows take place at the James Lee Community Center Theater (2855 Annandale Rd, Falls Church).

Saturday, June 11

A Monster Calls. Based on the novel by Patrick Ness, “A Monster Calls” tells the story of a thirteen-year-old boy named Conor and the night he met a monster knocking at his window. “A Monster Calls” follows Conor as he learns to tell his own story and face his deepest fears. Recommended for audiences ages 10 and up. The play, running a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes with one 20-minute intermission, will end Sunday, June 12. For complete showtimes and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org.

Sunday, June 12

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown, this play combines improvisational humor with audience participation for a slightly different experience each night. The interactive whodunit will run through Sunday, Oct. 2. Presented by the Kennedy Center, located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. Covid-19 guidelines observed; for more info on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. For complete showtimes, and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org.