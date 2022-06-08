Justice HS Senior Ryan Watson Signs Penn State Letter of Intent

Following four years running track and cross country at Justice High School, senior Ryan Watson has committed to Penn State as the next step in his career.

Watson signed his National Letter of intent this past Thursday, two days before he was set to run in the Virginia State Championships.

Sadly, Watson withdrew from the meet and did not compete. Looking at his past performances in the event Watson was set to be one of the leading contenders.

Watson ran in two events at States his junior year, finishing fifth in the 1600 meter run (4:24.65) and fourth in the 3200 meter run (9:20.17).

He was set to run in these two events again this year before withdrawing from the meet.

Watson has had an outstanding season at Justice this year, setting personal records in the 400m dash (52.24), 1600m (4:19.86), 3000m (8:50.91) and 3200m (9:19.34) this spring.

Watson may have missed the opportunity to end his career at states this past weekend, but has a bright future ahead of him joining the program at Penn State University.