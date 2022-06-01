Playoff Season in Full Swing, Both Lacrosse Teams in Regional Finals

It’s been a crucial week for Meridian High School athletics as several teams have entered their postseason campaigns, while others conclude their regular season. Both the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams began their playoff runs, with the boys taking down Culpeper 16-4 on Thursday at home and then upsetting Brentsville on the road on Monday by a score of 7-5 to advance to the Regional Finals, where they’ll remain on the road to face Fauquier on Thursday.

Meanwhile the girls, who earned the privilege of homefield advantage throughout the regional playoffs as the #1 seed, made easy work of Liberty on Friday with a 28-3 victory and then defeated Culpeper on Monday, advancing themselves into a date with Kettle Run in the Finals on Wednesday.

Both tennis teams also began their playoff endeavors, with the boys, who also locked up the #1 seed in their region, defeating Culpeper and Warren County to advance to the Finals on Tuesday as they host Maggie Walker. Meanwhile the girls defeated Goochland in their regional quarterfinals and play at James Monroe on Tuesday in the semis, in which, should they win, they would face Maggie Walker on the road on Wednesday.

Still concluding their regular seasons are the soccer and baseball/softball teams, with the boys’ soccer team continuing its undefeated streak as they beat William Monroe 3-2 on Monday the 16th, then walloped Skyline 23-0 the next day, both at home.

Their regular season concludes Tuesday, should weather cooperate, and then they will begin their postseason on Thursday as they host Warren County (who they just defeated 6-3 on Monday). The girls have also ended their season on a strong note as they travelled to Warren County on Monday to win by a resounding 10-0 score, this after coming to a 1-1 stalemate at Skyline last Tuesday. Their regular season finale is also set to occur Tuesday against William Monroe, while their opponent and venue for their playoff opener on Thursday remains to be determined.

The baseball team secured the region’s #2 playoff seed with an overall record of 16-4, as they completed their season with two home wins, a 3-2 victory over Skyline on Tuesday and then a 6-2 takedown of Warren County on Monday.

Their postseason will begin on Thursday as they host Skyline once again. Finally, softball unfortunately was unable to earn any home playoff games, ending its regular season with two home losses to Skyline (1-15 on Tuesday) and Warren County (1-4 on Monday). Their first postseason opponent is yet to be determined, though the game will be on Thursday.