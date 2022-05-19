CHAMBER EVENT: Networking Mixer Tuesday May 24, 2022  

Correction from previously published date. This event will take place Tuesday May 24th.
Annual Rowell Court Block Party
and Networking Mixer
Tuesday May 24, 2022
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM EDT
5:30 – 7:00 pm
Fees/Admission
FREE
Website
http://www.fallschurchchamber.org
Location: Old Brickhouse Square in the 900 Block of West Broad Street (Rowell Court)to the right of Dominion Wine and Beer.
Food from several chamber member restaurants
Raffle prizes from chamber members
Free to Chamber Members, their colleagues, family and friends!