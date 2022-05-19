Around F.C.

CHAMBER EVENT: Networking Mixer Tuesday May 24, 2022  

Correction from previously published date. This event will take place Tuesday May 24th.

Annual Rowell Court Block Party
and Networking Mixer

Tuesday May 24, 2022
5:30 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

FREE

http://www.fallschurchchamber.org

Location:  Old Brickhouse Square in the 900 Block of West Broad Street (Rowell  Court)to the right of Dominion Wine and Beer.

Food from several chamber member restaurants
Raffle prizes from chamber members

Free to Chamber Members, their colleagues, family and friends!