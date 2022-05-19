CHAMBER EVENT: Networking Mixer Tuesday May 24, 2022  

Correction from previously published date. This event will take place Tuesday May 24th.

Annual Rowell Court Block Party

and Networking Mixer

Tuesday May 24, 2022

5:30 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

Fees/Admission

FREE

Website

http://www.fallschurchchamber.org

Location: Old Brickhouse Square in the 900 Block of West Broad Street (Rowell Court)to the right of Dominion Wine and Beer.

Food from several chamber member restaurants

Raffle prizes from chamber members

Free to Chamber Members, their colleagues, family and friends!