Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

Despite some hard hit balls by the Candy Canes (Coach Toman, sponsored by Davis Laine), the Hurricanes (Coach Torres, sponsored by NDI Custom Homes) were victorious Wednesday, May 4 with a final score of 4 – 1.



Parker G. was a bulldog for the Hurricanes and pitched the entire game, allowing only one run on three hits. Additionally, he struck out four and impressively had zero walks. Luke T., Will D. and Parker G. all put hits on the board for the Hurricanes. Manning the hot corner was Aiden O., who made several excellent plays.

Parker G. (Photo: Erika Toman).



Hurricanes catchers Audrey C. and Flynn S. were relentless at the plate. With assistance from 1st baseman Walker M., Flynn S. made an incredible 180-degree tag preventing a run-scoring steal. At first base, Walker M. caught one in the air, and stretched his limits. Nothing gets past the Hurricanes starting 1st baseman. While on 2nd base, Luke T. ended the final inning making an unbelievable catch running into right-center field.



The Candy Canes were led defensively by Tommy A. with three assists, including two well-handled plays on hard hit balls to second base. On the mound, Chris C. went the distance for the Canes allowing only two hits and striking out five. Aidan M. and Harrison C. each had one hit for the team with Alex V. crushing a double to the outfield.

Tommy A. (Photo: Erika Toman).



This was teamwork at its best! A well played nail-biting game with great defensive plays on both sides.