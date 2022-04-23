Beyer Denounces Miyares Decision To Dismiss Ghaisar Killing Case

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Falls Church and Northern Virginia, issued the following statement today after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a motion to dismiss the case against two U.S. Park Police officers indicted in the 2017 killing of unarmed Northern Virginian Bijan Ghaisar:

“Attorney General Miyares’ misguided decision to drop this case denies justice to the Ghaisar family. A local grand jury reviewed the evidence and handed down indictments which Miyares just summarily overruled. This will cause great pain in our community.

“Bijan Ghaisar was unarmed when he was shot and killed, and the use of deadly force that took has life has never been justified. No reasonable person familiar with the case would conclude that his killing was ‘necessary’ or ‘proper.’

“Giving officers a get-out-of-jail-free card for a fatal shooting after a grand jury indictment for involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm cannot help but undermine trust in law enforcement in the community. This is not how you support the police, and it sends a terrible message to victims of violence for whom this Attorney General promised to be a champion.

“My heart goes out to the Ghaisars, who I know will meet this deeply disappointing and upsetting decision with grace and determination. Their struggle has been long, and they have my support as it continues.”