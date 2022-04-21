Falls Church Calendar: April 21 — 27, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, April 21

Armchair Travel: Madagascar. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host an exploration of the wilds of Madagascar as part of a program hosted jointly with the Falls Church Senior Center. 703)-248-5035. 223 Little Falls St, Falls Church. 10 — 11:15 a.m.

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with tech issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to a weekly knitting group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and their caregivers. No registration required. Best for ages 2 — 5. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit within the theme of the activity. Geared towards ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver. Masks required; limited to 15 visitors. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and ukulele music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Running through Sunday, May 8. Visitors will find a wide variety of art created by 119 Falls Church Arts Gallery artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in mixed media painting are invited for an afternoon session with instructor Richard Levine at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

Quinn’s Auction Galleries: Ethnographic Arts Auction (Online). Featuring an assortment of African, Southeast Asian, Pre-Columbian, and Oceanic figures, masks, and utilitarian objects. With questions, email [email protected] Bidding will take place online at hibid.com/catalog/360815. 2 — 4 p.m.

District Trivia Thursdays. Trivia at Clare & Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First place and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person look at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 10 and 11 a.m. as well as 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.)

DMV to Go. The DMV will visit Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library to help attendees renew their license, get a real ID, and more. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Home School Program: Life on a 19th Century Farm. Children will be able to tour the farmhouse and barn to learn how technology of the day made life easier for 19th century farmers. Chaperones required. Call the Falls Church Community Center at 703-248-5027 to register and for more information. Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). 10 — 11:30 a.m.

Sensory Time. A quieter, sensory-friendly storytime activity presented by Thomas Jefferson Library. Infant and Toddler Connection families are encouraged to attend. Ages 1 — 3. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Earth Day Pop Art Workshop. In celebration of Earth Day, collage artist Michael Albert will present his “Modern Pop Art Experience” workshop at Mary Riley Styles Public Library where attendees will create collages out of recycled cereal boxes. 703-248-5368. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 12 — 2 p.m.

Bulbasaur Planters. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will be providing Pokemon-themed planters for visitors ages 8 — 12 (with parent or guardian). Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

TJ Teen Advisory Board. High school students meet weekly to volunteer and get involved in library programming and services. Best suited for teens ages 14 — 18. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5 :30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at the farmhouse, taking place Saturday mornings Apr. — Oct, provided by trained docents. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Falls Church Arbor Day Celebration. Hosted by the City of Falls Church, Falls Church Public Schools, VPIS, and the Virginia Department of Forestry, visitors will be able to take part in the Arbor Day planting of a yellowwood tree. Jessie Thackrey Preschool (201 N Cherry St, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

4th Annual Spring OysterFEST. Settle Down Easy will host its 4th Annual Spring OysterFEST with over 4,000 oysters shucked fresh. Visit settledowneasybrewing.com/calendar/ for more information. (2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church). 12 — 8 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will have a chance to learn and practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.



Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Girl Scout Program: Detectives (Junior). Girl Scouts will learn about coded messages used in the Civil War, study fingerprinting, the methods of forgery, and other investigative activities. Register by calling the F.C. Community Center at 703-248-5027. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Turn of Phrase: A Conversation Between a Poet and Bassist. A poetry reading by Heather Grant, accompanied by Chris Kosky on bass. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Teens Create: Erasure Poetry. In celebration of National Poetry Month, teens will learn the history of erasure poetry and create their own. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2:30 — 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Backyard Composting Workshop. Attendees will learn about leaf mulching, yard waste composting, proper food waste composting, and vermicomposting. To register, email Master Gardener Sandra Tapinian at ([email protected]) or call her at 571-275-8800. Cherry Hill Park Pavilion (312 Park Ave.) 2 — 4 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, and stories for children between the ages of 2 — 4, along with an adult caregiver. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Yoga. Morning session of baby yoga presented by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and adult caregivers. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Hosted by the Kensington, the Parkinson’s Communication Club takes place online every Monday, led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. The Club helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Visitors will be able to read aloud to Raven, a trained therapy dog. Suitable for all ages. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or by calling 703-790-8088. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:15 — 4:30 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Attendees will be able to build with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. Materials provided by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice English, meeting every Monday via Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

One-on-One English Practice. Visitors will practice speaking English with a Thomas Jefferson Library volunteer. One session per week. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month with the exception of Aug. and Dec., at which times only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the Council on any topic during the public comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Video of the meeting will be available afterward and can be viewed online at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). For more information, email the City Council at [email protected] or call 703-248-5014. City Council Chambers (300 Park Ave, Main Level, Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Tuesday Morning Book Club. For the month of April, the club will focus on “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 703-248-5237. 10:30 a.m.

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Parents and caregivers will be able to help their babies build an early literacy foundation. Hosted by Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Spanish Conversation Group. An intermediate — advanced level group for those seeking to practice their Spanish with a native speaker. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills. Attendees will learn basic computer and internet skills with Thomas Jefferson Library tech volunteers. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Booktalk for Book Lovers (Online). Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library’s monthly Book Lovers group will focus on “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline for the month of Apr. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. New members welcome. 7 — 8 p.m.

Great Books Discussion Series.

The group will discuss “Interpreter of Maladies” by Jhumpa Lahiri. Held online, via Zoom. Contact Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for a Zoom invite. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

National Pretzel Day. Settle Down Easy Brewing, in partnership with Apple Federal Credit Union, will host a National Pretzel Day celebration. (2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

F.C. Chamber Event: Networking Mixer. Networking event at Galleria Florist (248 W. Broad St, Falls Church). Visit fallschurchchamber.org for more information. 5:30 — 7 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team of 1 — 6 will receive a gift card as well as entry into online quarterly championships. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Pre-K Time. Thomas Jefferson Library will host a morning of songs, stories, and activities for kids ages 3 — 5 in preparation for Kindergarten. First come, first served. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Conversation group for adults looking to practice their English. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

English Conversation Group at Woodrow Wilson Library. Beginner — intermediate level learners will be able to practice their conversation skills with a library volunteer. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

Early Release Wednesday: Dried Flower Butterflies.

Mary Riley Styles Public Library celebrates Spring’s arrival with a dried flowers arts & crafts activity. Geared towards children in Kindergarten — 5th grade. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 703-248-5030. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

English for Pre-Beginners. For students with no or limited prior experience. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, April 21

Tom Russell. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

John McCutcheon. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $27. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, April 22

Shartel & Hume Happy Hour. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Live Music with Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Shawn Colvin: Steady on 32nd Avenue Tour with Clarence Bucaro. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $65. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Nighthawks: 50th Anniversary Album Release Show. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

There and Back Again: Music From the Middle Ages to Our Own Time by the Farallon Recorder Quartet, with Miyo Aoki, Letitia Berlin, Frances Blaker, and Vicki Boeckman. Saint George’s Episcopal Church (915 N. Oakland, Arlington, VA). $35. 8 p.m. 703-525-8286.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Kreekwater Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mitchell Norton. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, April 23

Skinnier Wallace. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan & Chuck. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Live Music with Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Veronneau: Blue Tapestry: Joni Mitchel & Carole King Songs that Changed Music. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

A Tribute to Sublime: Badfish with Dale and the ZDubs. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Roomful of Blues. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Rockits. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mars Rodeo. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, April 24

John Walkers: Big Birthday Party. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 3 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The American Youth Philharmonic Percussion Ensemble. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

JV’s Country Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, April 25

Aimee Mann with special guest Jonathan Coulton. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, April 26

Daniel Donato with Christian Lopez. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Aimee Mann with special guest Jonathan Coulton. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic Night with Vernon Santmyer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Traditional Irish Music. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, April 27

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Laser of the Doubleclicks with Emily Henry. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Paul Thorn with Alice Drinks the Kool Aid. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $37. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

THEATER & ARTS

Sunday, Apr. 24

She Loves Me. A romantic musical comedy from the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in a 1930’s European perfumery. Audiences will see two salesclerks spar endlessly, saving their sweetest words for an anonymous pen pal—while unbeknownst to them, their “dear friend” is each other. Featuring songs like “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “A Trip to the Library” and the irrepressible title song. Last show: Apr. 24. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sigtheatre.org/events/202122/she-loves-me/. Call 703-820-9771 for more information. All audiences, including children, must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test to attend public performances and events at indoor venues. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)

Tuesday, Apr. 26

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel (author of Airness, Everything is Wonderful) channels the unexpected in an ethereal journey of familial love, the limits of cynicism and how to explain the unexplainable, centering on Luke, who, after a serious illness, awakens with the power to communicate with the dead. He and his skeptic sister set out to test his paranormal talent at the Lily Dale Spiritualist community, where their discoveries end up summoning more than just voices from the afterlife. Directed by Holly Twyford. Running through June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.) Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information and tickets.