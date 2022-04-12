Letter to the Editor: Everyone Should Stop Littering

Editor,



We should stop littering. This is important because it can hurt you. For example, it can kill drivers and it can cause flooding by clogging drainpipes. Another reason is it’s very dirty and unhealthy. This shows it can make people sick because it has people’s germs on it. Finally, it’s hurting the Earth. For example, litter can pollute the air and 40 percent of the world litter is burned and is poisonous. In conclusion, we should stop littering because it is hurting the Earth.



Alexandra Dillard

Haycock Elementary School

2nd grade