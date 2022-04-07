Falls Church Calendar: April 7 — 13, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, April 7

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with tech issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to attend a weekly knitting group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and ukulele music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Toddler Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library has songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers and their parents/guardians. Limited to 20 children with one caregiver each. First come, first serve basis. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit within the theme of the activity. Geared towards children ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver; siblings welcome. Masks required; limited to 15 attendees. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Running through Sunday, May 8, visitors will find artwork in a variety of mediums created by 119 Falls Church Arts Gallery artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

In-person English Practice. Those looking to improve their English are welcome to take part in an informal conversation group at Thomas Jefferson Library. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in mixed media painting are invited for an afternoon session with instructor Richard Levine at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group. This month’s focus will be the article “Why the School Wars Still Rage” by Jill Lepore. Held online through Zoom. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m.

Watercolor Bookmarks and Tissue Paper Origami. Attendees will celebrate National Library Week by hand painting and folding their own personalized bookmarks. Materials provided. Suitable for ages 12 — 18. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 3 — 5 p.m.

Navigating the Legal & Financial Maze of Senior Living (Online). The Kensington of Falls Church will host an interactive, virtual discussion on navigating the legal and financial aspects of senior living. Visit thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events to find out more and RSVP. 6 — 7 p.m.

District Trivia Thursdays. Trivia at Clare & Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday night. First place teams and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person glance at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.)

AARP Tax Assistance. Free tax help will be provided at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, presented by the AARP and IRS. By appointment only; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Program ends April 18. 703-248-5031 (120 N. Virginia Ave.)

Lego Club for Kids. Geared towards kids ages 5 — 10 with one parent/guardian. Legos provided. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Library Teen Advisory Board. Weekly meeting geared towards high school students to volunteer and get involved in library programming and services. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 4:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.

F.C. Community Center Open Gym. F.C. Recreation and Parks members will be able to use the gym on a first-come, first-serve basis. Children in grades 3 — 5 may only use the gym with parent/guardian permission. Users must sign in at the front desk. Masks are welcome but not required. 703-248-5077. F.C. Community Center, Kenneth R. Burnett Building (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 5 — 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at the farmhouse, taking place Saturday mornings Apr. — Oct, provided by trained docents. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kids in the Kitchen: Making Healthy Snacks. An interactive experience that engages kids in learning healthy eating habits and cooking skills. Geared towards kids ages 3 — 8 with one adult. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will have a chance to learn and practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Author Event with Rob Gutro, Pet Psychic. Gutro, author of “Pets and the Afterlife 3: Messages from Spirit Dogs,” will explore how pet parents grieve and cope with the loss of their dogs. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Family Movie Night: The Angry Birds Movie 2. Woodrow Wilson Library will screen “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019), rated PG. No food; covered drinks are welcome. Masks optional. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Palm Sunday Service. The Falls Church Episcopal along with Rock Christian Center are holding a joint Palm Sunday Service complete with the procession of Palms. The City will be closing E Fairfax St between S. Washington St. and Douglass Ave and members of both churches will process from the church entrance beside The Thrifty Church Mouse shop on E Fairfax St along E Fairfax St to the front of the Historic Church. People will be waving palms and making noise with instruments and noise makers in a reenactment of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem which takes place before the events of Holy Week in the Bible. Members of the clergy, choir and others will be robed, children and youth and members from both churches will join the procession. The procession will begin at 10 a.m. and they anticipate being inside the church by 10:20 a.m. to continue the rest of our service. All members of the public are invited to join us and photos are welcomed by the local press.

Frequency Seminar Series with the Monroe Institute. Allyn Evans, Executive Director of the Monroe Institute, will explore the benefits of facilitating deeper meditative states. Advance registration required at thecse.org/upcoming-events.html. The Center for Spiritual Enlightenment (222 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Spring Storytime. For children 2 — 4 with an adult caregiver. Masks not required. Playtime with Early Literacy toys will be available following storytime. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/event/spring-storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Hosted by the Kensington, the Parkinson’s Communication Club takes place online every Monday, led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. The Club helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Attendees will be able to read aloud to a trained therapy dog. Call 703-790-8088 or visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov to register. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 4:15 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice their spoken English, meeting every Monday through Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Pinwheel Garden Planting for Child Abuse Prevention Month. For National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the City of Falls Church is raising awareness about the safety and well-being of children. A pinwheel garden will be planted at the entrance to Cherry Hill Park, followed by a proclamation at the City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. (312 Park Ave, Falls Church.) 7 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. This month, the group will focus on “Hallucinations” by Oliver Sacks. Held virtually through Zoom. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/event/nonfiction-book-discussion-group. 7 — 8 p.m.

One-on-One English Practice. Visitors will practice speaking English with a Thomas Jefferson Library volunteer. One session per week. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Watch the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/councilmeetings or FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team of 1 — 6 will receive a gift card as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2,500. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Model Investment Club. New and experienced investors will learn about investing in stocks and managing a portfolio. Free and open to all. Call 703-790-8088 for more information. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Great Books Discussion Series. The group will discuss “The Open Boat” by Stephen Crane. Held online, through Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

F.C. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting. Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting over Zoom. Contact Elise Neil Bengston ([email protected]) for more information. 8 — 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Quinn’s Auction Galleries 1999 Mazda MX5 Miata (Online). Quinn’s Auction Galleries presents this Mazda MX5 Miata Auto Auction. Payments accepted: bankers check, cashiers check, cash, or money order. Email [email protected] with questions. Quinnsauction.appspot.com. All day.

Personality Disorders in Older Adults: An Update on Identification and Assessment. The Kensington of Falls Church will host an online presentation by Dr. William Mansbach focusing on how to identify, assess and support personality disorders in older adults. Visit thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events for more information and to RSVP. 12 — 1:30 p.m.

Crafting Circle. For those interested in hands-on crafts, the Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting needlecraft lessons each Wednesday afternoon. Geared towards adult participants; supplies will be provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.

Early Release Wednesday: Touch a Truck featuring the F.C. Police Department. Attendees will spend an afternoon exploring vehicles from the Falls Church Police Department. Open to all ages; no registration required. Mary Riley Styles Public Library parking lot (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

The Kensington Caregiver Awakening Project (Online). Dr. James Rouse, Naturopathic Physician and Wellness Coach, will lead a two-part seminar designed to help caregivers establish a routine that balances out mental health and personal well-being with their responsibilities caring for loved ones. Visit thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events to RSVP for both parts of the course. 6 — 7 p.m.

Teen Art Club. Participants must be members of the teen volunteer program. Teen Art volunteers will create art displays for the library’s children’s desk. Supplies provided. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/event/teen-art-club. 6 — 8 p.m.

English for Pre-Beginners. In-person group for students with no or limited prior English language experience, focusing on basic vocabulary and every-day phrases. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Geocaching 101. Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library staff. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 7 — 8 p.m. Call 703-248-5088 for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, April 7

Asleep at the Wheel. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow with Elevado. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Dan ‘N’ Friends. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Reggie King Sears On Tour: Blues Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, April 8

Josh Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shartel & Hume Band. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Average White Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Live Music Every Friday. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Plastic Fantastics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, April 9

Medicine Wind. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ladywood. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Average White Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Widowspeak with Anna Fox Rochinksi. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wicked Jezabel. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dylan Pfaff. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, April 10

Women of the Blues: Hosted by Bad Influence. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Kennedys. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Cowboy Junkies. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $65. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, April 11

The Bacon Brothers: Out of Memory Tour with Martin & Kelly. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bing & Ruth. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tuesday, April 12

Open Mic Night with Andy & Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Bacon Brothers: Out of Memory Tour with Martin & Kelly. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, April 13

Gordon Lightfoot with Debi Smith. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $95. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

An Evening with Steve Poltz. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, April 7

She Loves Me. A romantic musical comedy from the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in a 1930’s European perfumery. Audiences will see two salesclerks spar endlessly, saving their sweetest words for an anonymous pen pal—while unbeknownst to them, their “dear friend” is each other. Featuring songs like “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “A Trip to the Library” and the irrepressible title song. Last show: Apr. 24. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sigtheatre.org/events/202122/she-loves-me/. Call 703-820-9771 for more information. All audiences, including children, must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test to attend public performances and events at indoor venues. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)

Enchanted April. Written by Matthew Barber, “Enchanted April” is a romantic comedy centering on two London housewives who pool their savings and rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday, reluctantly recruiting a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost and experience. Against the backdrop of a country still recovering from World War I, the women join together under the Mediterranean sun, seeking a necessary balm of sunshine and renewal. Soon joined by the villa owner, husbands and lovers, the four women clash and eventually bond and bloom. “Enchanted April” won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New American Play in 2003 and was nominated for numerous Tony Awards. Show dates: Thursday, Apr. 7, Friday, Apr. 8, and Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at providenceplayers.org. Call 703-425-6782 for more information. The James Lee Community Center Theater (2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church).