‘The Adventures of Mr. Toad’ Is Fun for the Whole Family

Mr. Toad is pictured here as he tells stories of his youth to a group of young mice. (Photo: William Gallagher Photography).

Based on the book “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame, Creative Cauldron’s play “The Adventures of Mr. Toad” is an action-packed adventure put on for kids, by kids and perfect for the whole family.



Put on by Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater with help from Gus Knapp as a fellow actor and mentor, this production begins with Mr. Toad telling stories of his youth to a group of young mice whom he asks to help transcribe his life story. Toad’s old friends later join him and help fill in the blanks and bring Toad back down to earth from his exaggerated tales.



The play includes an original script by Ellen Selby and P.J. Audenzia as well as incredibly catchy original songs by composer and Musical Director Matt Conner.



The Learning Theater ensemble is composed of both newcomers and veterans from previous Creative Cauldron productions. If you need any sign that the Little City loves the arts, this is the place to be.



This was a fast-paced and engaging show that kept both the youngest and oldest audience members entertained.



“When we first adapted ‘The Wind in the Willows’ for our Learning Theater Ensemble several years ago we focused more on the pastoral and poetic nature of the work, but this time around we have decided to bring you an action-packed adventure,” noted Creative Cauldron’s founder and Producing Director, Laura Connors Hull in the show’s Playbill. “In Ellen Selby and P.J. Audenzia’s fun and frantic script, we get just that. And we also get the wonderful musical creations of Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith.”



As with all Learning Theater productions, the show ended with an audience question and answer segment. Seeing how engaged both the kids in the audience and the actors on stage were was a great thing to see. And maybe we’ll see some of the audience members on stage in future performances!



As usual, this was a great play by Creative Cauldron filled with so many young and talented actors that are sure to go on and do great things with the skills they have learned at Creative Cauldron. Margie Jervis and her team of volunteers did an amazing job with the costumes, masks and set designs.



The play closes this Sunday so be sure to take your little ones out to see it before it ends!



Performances of “The Adventures of Mr. Toad” take place Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/toad.html. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 South Maple Avenue #116 in Falls Church.