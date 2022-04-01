City of Falls Church Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery

City of Falls Church Police seek two men who are suspected of armed robbery. At about 3:30 today, police responded to a tobacco and vaping shop in the 1100 block of W. Broad St. for a report of an armed robbery. Store employees told police that two men entered the store, one showed a handgun, and demanded valuables. There were no injuries. The men seemed to arrive and leave by foot.

The suspects appear to be white male teenagers or in their early 20’s. One wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and brown or gray shoes. He has brown hair and was wearing a black mask. The other suspect wore a black long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a black cap.

Anyone with information should contact City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 or email [email protected].

There are currently no additional photographs or video available. If they become available, they will be released to the media.