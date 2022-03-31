Falls Church Calendar

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, March 31

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Running through Sunday, May 8, visitors will find artwork in a variety of mediums created by 119 Falls Church Arts Gallery artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with tech issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to attend a weekly knitting group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and ukulele music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Toddler Storytime. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library has songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers and their parents/guardians. Limited to 20 children with one caregiver each. First come, first serve basis. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit within the theme of the activity. Geared towards children ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver; siblings welcome. Masks required; limited to 15 attendees. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in mixed media painting are invited for an afternoon session with instructor Richard Levine at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

In-person English Practice. Those looking to improve their English are welcome to take part in an informal conversation group at Thomas Jefferson Library. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

F.C. Arts Academy Winter 2022 Session 2. Art instructor Sally Evans teaches a combination of guided and open-ended projects to students ages 7 — 6th grade. Register at fallschurcharts.org/fcarts-academy-winter-2022/. F.C. Art Gallery (700 B Broad St, Falls Church). 4:30 — 6 p.m.

District Trivia Thursdays. Trivia at Clare & Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Falls Church Writers Group. A group for local aspiring writers to share their work and receive feedback. Meets the last Thursday of the month. Email Peter Sullivan ([email protected]) for Zoom meeting invitation. 7 p.m.

Threads of Freedom: Stories Woven into African American Quilts (Online). All are invited to an evening dedicated to the history of quilting and the artform’s ties to African American history and perspective. Presented by storyteller Diane Macklin. Geared towards people ages 16 and up. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8829395 to receive a Zoom invitation. 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday night. First place teams and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, April 1

F.C. Community Center Open Gym. City Residents will be able to use the gym on a first-come, first-serve basis. Maximum stay: 90 minutes; maximum capacity: 30. Children in grades 3 — 5 may only use the gym with parent/guardian permission. Users must sign in at the front desk. Masks are welcome but not required. 703-248-5077. F.C. Community Center, Kenneth R. Burnett Building (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person glance at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Tickets available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.) On-going.

Thomas Jefferson Library Teen Advisory Board. Weekly meeting geared towards high school students to volunteer and get involved in library programming and services. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 4:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Acton Children’s Business Fair. Free event for children to practice their entrepreneurial skills by selling their products or services to real customers. Hosted in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). Visit actonfallschurch.org for more information. 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at the farmhouse, taking place Saturday mornings Apr. — Oct, provided by trained docents. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Family Storytime. Tysons-Pimmit Library invites families to a morning of music and movement. This program highlights the natural rhythmic qualities in language. Geared towards children 5 and under. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Girl Scout Day: Playing the Past. Junior Girl Scouts will learn about life at Cherry Hill farmhouse in the mid-19th century with activities like writing with quill pens, making butter and playing parlor games. Fulfills all badge requirements; chaperones required. To register, call 703-248-5027 and use the POS #0471 or email [email protected] (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA.) 2 — 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and many other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, April 4

AARP Tax Assistance. Free tax help will be provided at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, presented by the AARP and IRS. By appointment only; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Program ends April 18. 703-248-5031 (120 N. Virginia Ave.)

FCA Artist Cafe and Critique. New F.C. Arts discussion and critique group. Meetings take place the first Monday of every month through Zoom. Email Pamela Huffman ([email protected]) for a Zoom invite. 12 — 2 p.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Hosted by the Kensington, the Parkinson’s Communication Club takes place online every Monday, led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. The Club helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for information. 3 — 4 p.m.

DIY Bird Feeders. Participants will learn how to create their own bird feeders. Geared towards children ages 8 – 12. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Attendees will be able to read aloud to Daisy, a trained therapy dog. All ages welcome. Call 703-790-8088 or sign up online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov for a 15-minute session. Walk-ins permitted depending on openings. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice their spoken English, meeting every Monday through Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session. City Council Work Sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. These sessions are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. The meeting can be viewed at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Spanish Conversation Group. Geared towards intermediate-to-advanced level students who are looking for an opportunity to practice their Spanish with a native speaker in an informal setting. This conversation group meets Tuesday mornings in the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library conference room. Registration required; currently 3 seats available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Board Games. Visitors are invited to an afternoon of games and snacks. Attendees can bring their own board games or find new ones at the library. Geared towards ages 13 — 18. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Veterans and the Arts Initiative Spring 2022: Exploring Self & Social Identity with Women Veterans. Andi Benge, George Mason University School of Art instructor, will teach participants how to artistically express their personal experiences. Free and open to women veterans. Space is limited; registration required. Hylton Center for the Performing Arts (10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA 20110.) 703-993-7550. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu for more information and to register. 7 — 8 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team of 1 — 6 will receive a gift card as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2,500. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Advice for First Time Homebuyers. Visitors will learn how to navigate the process of homebuying, preparing both emotionally and financially. Presented by Tom Hanton, Licensed Realtor with Keller Williams McLean, at Tysons-Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Crafting Circle. For those interested in hands-on crafts, the Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting needlecraft lessons each Wednesday afternoon. Geared towards adult participants; supplies will be provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.

Assistance League Informational Event. Members will be able to showcase their programs and discuss the benefits of membership in the Assistance League of Northern Virginia. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

English for Pre-Beginners. In-person group at Tysons-Pimmit Library for students with no or limited prior English language experience, focusing on basic vocabulary and every-day phrases. Limited up to 5 students. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Caregiver Connect. Virtual event hosted by the Kensington of F.C. where attendees can discuss common caregiver challenges, ask questions, and develop caregiver coping strategies. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) or call 703-981-7883 for a link to the meeting. 6:30 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, March 31

Joan Osborne. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Toubab Krewe with Bajah. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jamison Greene Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, April 1

The Sotê-Modell Trio featuring Fleur d’Elyse. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Willem Dicke. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, April 2

Adam K Music. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Half Pint Harry. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Bob Schneider with Lauren Calve. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Legwarmers: DC’s Biggests 80s Retro Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Franklin Music. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, April 3

Sky Music Showcase. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 12:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

John Craigie with The Lowest Pair. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Burns Night with Sean Heely Trio. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Retail 116, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Monday, April 4

Walter Trout and Tommy Castro & the Painkillers with Special Guest: Deanna Bogart. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, April 5

Matthew Perryman Jones. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, April 6

Tab Benoit with Lightnin’ Malcolm. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, March 31

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). Meridian High School Drama Students will present “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” this weekend, starting Thursday, Mar. 31, running through Saturday, Apr. 2. Shakespeare’s 38 plays — some of the greatest fiction in the English language — will be brought to life; this production was created by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. Shawn Northrip, Meridian HS theater teacher, directs the play. Student tickets are $5; general admission is $10. Tickets will be available at the door. 7:30 p.m. Meridian High School (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church, VA). 703-248-5500.

She Loves Me. A romantic musical comedy from the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof,” set in a 1930’s European perfumery. Audiences will see two salesclerks spar endlessly, saving their sweetest words for an anonymous pen pal—while unbeknownst to them, their “dear friend” is each other. Featuring songs like “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “A Trip to the Library” and the irrepressible title song. Last show: Apr. 24. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sigtheatre.org/events/202122/she-loves-me/. Call 703-820-9771 for information. All audiences, including children, must wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test to attend public performances and events at indoor venues. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)

Friday, April 1

The Adventures of Mr. Toad. Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater ensemble will bring the tales of Mr. Toad and his friends to life with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Adapted from “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame. Last show: Apr. 3. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org/toad.html for more information. Masks and social distancing required. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone age 5 and up. (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church, VA 22046.)

The Feral Child. Written by Rand Higbee, NOVA Nightsky Theater presents “The Feral Child,” a comedy in two acts that focuses on a girl who believes she is in fact a cat. The production will run from Apr. 1 — 2, starting at 8 p.m. Directed by Ward Kay. Visit novanightskytheater.com for more information and tickets. (Falls Church, 1057 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046.)