Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Rehab March 30, 2022 11:00 AM by FCNP.com Walking up S. Washington St. one day, I decided to go into the Lebanese Butcher of Virginia next to the 7-11. There I was immediately greeted by Rehab who offered me a sample before even saying hello. She and her husband have been at that location for the last seven years, and are very happy living and working in the Little City. When asked for a quote she simply said, "Tell everyone how great the sample was!" It certainly was. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)