F.C. Encourages Residents to Walk in Parks on March 30

“Walk Through a Park Day” is next Wednesday, March 30, and the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks team is encouraging residents and visitors to take free tours in three City parks, learn about the history, natural habitats and wildlife right in your backyard, and take a stroll and read the signs or attend an in person tour.



The following tours will be provided on that day: Cherry Hill (312 Park Ave.): 2-5pm, Farmhouse Tours (Free); Corn Grinding-Barn ($1), Howard E. Herman (601 W. Broad St.): Live Tours (Free); 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., meeting at Broad St. Entrance; 3 p.m., meeting at Oak St. entrance; Crossman (535 N. Van Buren St.), live tours (free); 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. meeting at Van Buren entrance; 3 p.m., Amy Crumpton roving naturalist; 4:30 p.m. meeting at 100 Gresham Pl.