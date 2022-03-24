In Memoriam: Wilson Francis Earman

Wilson Earman passed from this life on March 17, 2022, at his home in Colonial Beach, Virginia. His devoted wife, Susan, was at his side. Wilson was born on March 23, 1957, in Arlington, Virginia to parents Wilson and Claire Earman. He was one of 10 children.



His parents, and his brother, Nick Earman preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, Susan, Wilson leaves behind a daughter, Jennifer Putnam and grandson, Jacob. Eight siblings survive him — Mary Anne Glitz (Bill Glitz, deceased); Bing (Debbie); Joe (Tina); Margie (Greg Smith); Anna Corder; Denise Fauteux (Tom Fauteux, deceased); Chris (Susan), and Joanie Earman. He is also survived by 33 nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and countless friends.



Wilson grew up in Falls Church, where he was a chief mischief maker in his signature VW Bug. Wilson and his cohorts, placed pennies on the railroad tracks so rail cars would flatten them. He jumped on and off the trains at the American Legion, played in creeks with his cousins, played many sports, and followed wherever his curiosity took him. No helicopter parents for him, but He always made it home for dinner.



He graduated from George Mason High School in 1975, where his greatest joy was serving for years as a manager to the School’s Athletic Director and Head Coach, Arnie Siegfried. Wilson was in charge of “Arnie’s Army”, managing the sports and field related activities required for Mason’s athletics programs. He did it all, facilities management, announcer, fields painter, box office sales.



After high school, Wilson served as a referee in the City’s Recreation leagues, and worked at the City print shop. He was a proud printer for more than 50 years, continuing his work at Jensen Press, which expanded to Direct Mail Litho. He loved his co-workers, who were like family to him. These friends were so kind to him during his extended illness, and he was grateful for their kindnesses and support.



In his spare time, Wilson loved fishing, reading about civil war history, searching for civil war artifacts with his metal detector, and collecting coins. He was also a gun enthusiast and enjoyed hunting with Family & Friends.



Wilson married Susan Putnam on May 27, 1994.



Wilson truly was one of a kind. As one niece put it “He was a simple man, a gentle soul inside a rough exterior”. She was right on target. Wilson’s nieces and nephews looked forward to his Christmas gifts — McDonald’s gift certificates, lifesaver boxes, and $2 bills – which he doled out long past their childhoods. His siblings just looked forward to being with him — because he was so darn funny!



Wilson had a sharp sense of humor, and constantly entertained family and friends with his quick wit. He was a wealth of knowledge and when asked how he knew so much, he would respond incredulously with “I read!” If you were lucky enough to spend any time with Wilson, you left with your sides aching from laughing so much.



His death leaves a void in all our lives. His family and friends, and those whose lives he touched, will dearly miss Wilson.