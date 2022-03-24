Falls Church Calendar: March 24 — 30, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, March 23 –

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those who knit and crochet are welcome to attend Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s weekly knitting group. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with tech issues. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.



Toddler Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library for songs, rhymes, and activities for toddlers and their parents/guardians. Limited to 20 children with one caregiver each. First come, first serve. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.



Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Richard Levine will display mixed media techniques using pastel and gouache at the F.C. Art Gallery. Go to fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.



In-person English Practice. Those looking to improve their English are welcome to participate in an informal conversation group at Thomas Jefferson Library. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.



F.C. Arts Academy Winter 2022 Session 2. Sally Evans teaches a combination of projects to students ages 7 — 6th grade. Register at fallschurcharts.org/fcarts-academy-winter-2022/. F.C. Art Gallery (700 B Broad St, Falls Church). 4:30 — 6 p.m.



Bourbon, Brews & BBQ – Community Celebration. Join us as we celebrate our business community with Bourbon, Brews & BBQ! Bourbon, Brews & BBQ: Community Celebration. F.C. Chamber of Commerce presents its 2022 Annual Awards Celebration with the theme of Cowboy Chic. Think boots, hats, rhinestones and fringe! Visit www.fallschurchchamber.org for more information and auction details. Email Cathy at [email protected] to register for this event. The State Theatre (220 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 — 10:30 p.m.



District Trivia. Trivia returns to Clare & Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.



Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First place and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, March 25 –

F.C. Community Center Open Gym. City residents can use the gym on a first-come, first-serve basis. Max. stay: 90 minutes; max. capacity: 30. Kids in grades 3 — 5 may only use the gym with parent/guardian permission. Users must sign in at the front desk. Masks not required. 703-248-5077. (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.



Davis Mansion Tours. Guests can explore the Mansion’s rooms while learning its history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.) On-going.

McLean Art Society Meeting. Elizabeth Vismans, an artist and Life Purpose Coach, will present Friday at the online meeting of the McLean Art Society. To participate, contact M.A.S. President Anna Katalkina at [email protected] 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Fish Fry Fridays at Dogfish Head Alehouse. Guests will find a rotating selection of fried fish dishes throughout the month of Mar. at Dogfish Head Alehouse. 703-534-3342. (6220 Leesburg Pike.) 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. Sunday — Thursday; 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.



Lego Club for Kids. Kids interested in Legos are invited to make their own creations and play with others. Legos are provided by the library. Kids ages 5 — 10 with one parent/guardian. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.



$5 Comedy Night. Featuring some of the DMV’s finest comedy talent. Hosted by special guest, Victor Gonzalez. Attendees must be 18 or over unless accompanied by an adult. ID required. 703-237-0300. (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Tough Talks Can Bring Us Closer. This workshop examines social equity, race issues, and potential change. Hosted by the City of F.C. Human Services Advisory Council. Register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y3K5W76. Masks required. (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church.) 9:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Used Book Sale. Saturday, Mar. 26 — Sunday, Mar. 27, Mary Riley Styles will host a used book sale featuring bargains on books, CD’s, and DVD’s for all ages. Proceeds support the library. 703-248-5030. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.



F.C. Arts 2022 All Member Show. The annual event for F.C. Arts member artists. Ends on Sunday, May 8. No entry fee. Visit fallschurcharts.org for information. Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Gallery is open Wednesday — Saturday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.



GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for kids in kindergarten — 6th grade, provided by GIVE, a student-run non-profit. 703-573-1060. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.



Wine Tasting Saturdays. Join Dominion Wine & Beer every Saturday for a wine tasting conducted by an industry professional. 703-533-3030. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.



Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.



Movie Night: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Join Woodrow Wilson Library for a showing of Shang-Chi (2021), rated PG-13. No food or drink allowed; masks required. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 703-820-8774. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, and many other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.



The Ides of Bark: A Treat for Dogs and their Humans. Grist Mill Park brings games, prizes, food, and fun with the Ides of Bark. Attendees will see demonstrations by the Fairfax Co. Police K-9 unit and visit with various vendors catering to dog needs. Owners are asked to act responsibly and clean up after pets. For information, call 703-324-8662. (4710 Mt. Vernon Memorial Highway in Alexandria, VA.) 1 — 4 p.m.

Monday, March 28 –

AARP Tax Assistance. Free tax help provided at Mary Riley Styles Public Library, presented by the AARP and IRS. By appointment only; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Program ends April 18. 703-248-5031 (120 N. Virginia Ave.)



Parkinson’s Communication Club. Hosted every Monday, Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist, helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for information. 3 — 4 p.m.



ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice their spoken English, meeting every Monday through Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.



Intro to Storytelling with Terry Wolfisch Cole. Learn the tips and techniques for effective storytelling from professional storyteller Terry Wolfisch Cole. Program will be held live through Zoom. Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for information. 7 — 9 p.m.



City Council Meeting. City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the Council during the public comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. The meeting will be available for viewing at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or through FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 –

Spanish Conversation Group. For intermediate-to-advanced level students. Meetings take place Tuesday mornings at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Registration required. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.



Trivia at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia night at the Casual Pint. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.



Booktalk for Book Lovers. All are invited to join the online Booktalk for Book Lovers Discussion Group on the last Tuesday of each month, excluding Dec. This month’s book is “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Hosted by Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. 7 p.m. — 8 p.m.



Veterans and the Arts Initiative: Exploring Self & Social Identity with Women Veterans. Andi Benge, George Mason University School of Arts instructor, will teach participants how to artistically express their personal experiences. Free; open to women veterans. Space limited; registration required. Hylton Center for the Performing Arts (10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA 20110.) 703-993-7550. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu for more information and to register. Tuesdays, 7 — 8 p.m., from Mar. 22 — Apr. 5.



Local Author Talk: Kevin Boyle. Join local author Kevin Boyle at Tysons-Pimmit Library for an in-person discussion about his new book, “Going the Distance: Tales and Tips From Six Decades of Marathons.” 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.



Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team will receive a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2,500. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 –

Needlecraft Circles. The Thomas Jefferson Library hosts needlecraft lessons each Wednesday. Supplies will be provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.



Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Woodrow Wilson Library presents fun afterschool surprises every week. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.



English for Pre-Beginners. In-person group for students with no or limited prior language experience, focusing on basic vocabulary and every-day phrases. Up to 5 students. Register at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 6:30 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, March 24 –

Creaky Bones. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.



Euge Groove. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.



Ari Hest. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Sol Roots Band with Ron Holloway & Mary El. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, March 25 –

Tumatics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



The High Kings. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.



Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.



Willie Nile. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Young Relics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



John Fritz. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, March 26 –

Steve Hudson and Michelle Dupree. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



The British Invasion Years. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $35. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.



Dan ‘N’ Friends. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, March 27 –

JMU Note-oriety. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 2 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Country Classic Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Chatham Rabbits. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.



Joshua Walker Quartet ft. Rochelle Rice. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Retail 116, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.



Sookie Jump Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, March 28 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, March 29 –

Delta Spirit with Palm Palm. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.



Magic Trio Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.



Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, March 30 –

Smylin’ Jack Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

Friday, March 28 –

The Feral Child. Written by Rand Higbee, NOVA Nightsky Theater presents “The Feral Child,” a comedy about a girl who believes she is a cat. Running through Mar. 25 — 26 and Apr. 1 — 2, from 8 — 10 p.m. Directed by Ward Kay. Visit novanightskytheater.com for information and to buy tickets. (Falls Church, 1057 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046.)



The Adventures of Mr. Toad. Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater ensemble will bring the tales of Mr. Toad and his friends to life with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Last show: Apr. 3. “The Adventures of Mr. Toad” will show at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Call 703-436-9948 for information. Tickets can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/toad.html. Masks and social distancing required. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone age 5 and up. (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church, VA 22046.)