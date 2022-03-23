Around F.C.

Faces of Falls Church: Sofiia Hordiiukis

by Amanda Snead
Sofiia Hordiiukis a very proud Ukrainian who came to Falls Church 5 years ago. She has been at demonstrations in DC ever since the invasion began. Both her parents were working in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine the night it was occupied by Russian forces. When asked for a quote she simply said, “Please join us at the rallies and consider donating to americares.org” (Photo: J. Michael Whalen).
