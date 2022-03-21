Letter to the Editor: Accommodations For Construction

Editor,



As featured in the FCNP last week, there are major construction projects scheduled seemingly simultaneously for the City in the upcoming months, if not years. These projects will affect traffic at the city center and in the west end. I certainly hope that the city government is planning to coordinate and lengthen the green light cycle along Broad Street and avail itself of any other measures which will help Falls Church resident motorists navigate our way to I-66, the Beltway, and other main highways. It would be helpful if delays such as we’ve experienced, and continue to experience, with the Founders Row project could be minimized.



Charlotte McPherson

Falls Church