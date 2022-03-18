F.C. to Host Race, Equity Workshop on March 26

City of Falls Church leaders will hold a public workshop on Saturday, March 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the Meridian High School Library on racial and social equity issues. Registration is required on the City’s website.



“Moving toward a more equitable, inclusive future, in the wake of racial and ethnic incidents, this workshop is meant to help us -– City community members and those who work here -– grow in a friendly environment,” a City release says.



“We will learn and practice through a professional facilitator how to comfortably discuss our positions on equity and race issues, facts vs. feelings, misunderstandings, and potential change,” it promises. “The goal is that everyone feels understood and accepted, that we move forward, even when we sometimes must forge compromises.”



Coffee and other beverages and snacks provided. The event will adhere to the mask or other public health recommendations that are in effect the date of the event. If you feel sick or have suspected exposure to Covid-19, please do not attend.