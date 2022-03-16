Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Orlando March 16, 2022 11:00 AM by FCNP.com I bumped into Orlando as he was exiting Cherry Hill Park with his dog on a very warm and windy day. Originally from Albany, NY; Orlando has called Falls Church home for the last two years. Currently working for a consulting agency, his parting words to me were from the preface of “Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman, “re-examine all you have been told in school or church or in any book, and dismiss whatever insults your own soul.”(Photo: J. Michael Whalen) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn