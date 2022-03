Editor,



I am very pleased, and heartened, to see the cover page of today’s paper with Ukrainian flag prominently displayed. This is the least we can do— stand in support with Ukrainian people who are fighting a brutal dictator.



My wife, Elsie, has extended family in Ukraine and is very worried about their welfare. Her grandparents came from Ukraine about 100 years ago.



Thank you very much for expressing and exhibiting your support.



Murli Gupta

Falls Church