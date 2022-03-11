Mary Riley Styles Library Cuts Back Hours

The hours open to the public of the newly-renovated Mary Riley Styles Public Library have been reduced, the F.C. City Council learned Monday. Library director Jennie Carroll announced the change, OK’d by the library’s Board of Trustees. The new hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p,m. Saturday and Sunday.



The total of 54 hours a week open is greater than the 43 hour national average and more than any other public library in the area, Carroll noted. She said that the library has been short-staffed for “quite a few years.” While City Manager Wyatt Shields said the library “is one of our most loved City services,” operating costs are up, and the new schedule, which went into effect this Monday, keeps the library open seven days a week.