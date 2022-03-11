Falls Church Ranks No. 1 in Virginia For Charitable Giving

The City of Falls Church ranks highest among all jurisdictions in Virginia and fifth nationally on an index of charitable giving, according to a new study released this week by the SmartAsset website.



Steve Sabato reported, “Tax season is upon us once again, and any person filing an itemized tax return is tallying up how much money they have donated to charitable causes in the previous year. Certain places in the U.S. account for a greater share of those donations than others, and SmartAsset analyzed the most recently available IRS data to determine which counties were donating the most.”



The City of Falls Church ranked No. 1 in Virginia with 2.30 percent of incomes as reported to the IRS dedicated to charitable giving, with 27 percent of reported induviduals contributing.



The City finished ahead of, in order, Loudoun County, Fairfax County, Fairfax City, Goochland, Alexandria, Prince William, Fauquier, Arlington and Stafford counties.